Google Will Pay You if Your Plane Ticket Drops in Price
Yes, you read that right: no need for frantic “when is the best day to book a flight” searches anymore. Google Flights just launched a price guarantee program designed to save you money.
The new program takes the stress out of planning vacations and traveling by allowing customers to buy their plane tickets worry-free. AKA, if you buy a ticket at $300, and before the flight takes off the price changes to $250, Google will pay you the $50 difference.
Image via Google
According to their website, “Google's algorithms are confident that the price you find is the lowest available before the flight departs. After you book on Google, we'll monitor the price until the first flight in your itinerary departs. If the price drops, we’ll make up the difference.”
In order for you to qualify for any refund, your flight must be booked through select Book on Google itinerarieswithin Google Flights and have a ticket price change of more than $5. You can receive up to $500 back per year for up to three open price guaranteed bookings at any one time. If you qualify, you’ll receive your refund after the first flight in the booked itinerary has taken off.
Additionally, you must book with a U.S. billing address and U.S. mobile phone number. Refunds are sent via Google Pay, so all users must set up the Google Pay app as a U.S. user.
Pretty sweet, right?! We’re all about budget traveling and certainly hope to see more transportation companies adapt this program in the future.
What are your favorite travel hacks, Brit + Co readers? Share them with us in the comments and sign up for our newsletter to get more travel news!
Header image via Hanson Lu/Unsplash
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.