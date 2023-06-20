Heading Out? Here Are 11 SPF Beauty Products (Besides Sunscreen) To Protect You Against the Sun
If there’s one thing — and absolutely one thing — that makeup artists, beauty experts, and even dermatologists can agree on, it’s the importance of SPF protection. Whether you’re lathering on the sunscreen or incorporating it in your makeup routine, there’s no reason for you to head outside without proper UVA and UVB protection. But to make it even easier, here’s a roundup of some of the season’s best products to help protect you from the sun. From a primer with SPF 50 to a post-sun cooling gel, you’ll want to take these with you everywhere you go.
Charlotte Tilbury Invisible UV Flawless Poreless Primer with SPF 50 ($55)
Jumpstart your makeup routine with a primer infused with SPF 50 protection. This primer from legendary makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury not only provides protection against the sun, but it's also been clinically tested to provide deference against pollution and helps keep skin hydrated.
CLEARSTEM Skincare SUNNYSIDE Brush-On Mineral Sunscreen ($39)
SPF touchups can get slightly messy — images of drippy, melted traditional sunscreen immediately come to mind. This unique sunscreen applies SPF protection in a brush-on powder form. It’s gentle enough for continuous reapplication throughout the day and guarantees no sticky mess afterwards.
Sun Bum SPF 30 Scalp and Hair Mist ($22)
Straightening, curling, blow-drying — we spend so much time styling our hair, it’s easy to forget that underneath all those tresses is still skin. Formulated with sunflower seeds, which have been proven to help protect against the sun, and containing SPF 30, this mist helps protect your scalp from painful sunburn.
MDSolarSciences Hydrating Sheer Lip Balm Broad Spectrum ($23)
Speaking of forgotten skin, let’s not overlook our lips. Reach for this hydrating tint that gives you a perfect pucker while providing SPF 30 protection. The hydrating lippie comes in five hues ranging from ruby red to pink shimmer and is packed with hydrating ingredients like shea butter and avocado oil.
Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 35 ($12, was $15)
Got sensitive skin? This oil-free moisturizer not only provides some much-needed hydration, it provides a barrier or broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection against sunburn. Featuring ingredients like edelweiss flower and Vitamins E, it’s gentle enough for daily use but tough enough to defend against the five signs of skin sensitivity.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Butter CC+ Cream with SPF 50 ($47)
Craving full coverage while still getting sun protection? IT Cosmetics has you covered, literally! This amazing foundation beautifully camouflages dark spots, redness, under eye circles, and uneven skin tone. Most importantly, it provides SPF 50 broad-spectrum protection.
Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder ($46)
If you don’t need full coverage but still looking for a foundation with SPF, the Light Wonder by Charlotte Tilbury is calling your name. It can help even out your complexion and give you that perfect radiant summer glow while keeping your skin hydrated.
Garnier Green Labs Pore Perfecting Canna B Serum Cream with SPF 30 ($27)
There’s a reason why Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this hybrid product. First, it’s three products in one — a serum, a moisturizer, and SPF 30 sunscreen. Second, it won’t break your bank like so many other skincare products. And third, it supposedly provides 24-hour hydration with no white residue or linger fragrance.
Earth Kiss Super Naturals Kombucha & Spirulina Hydrating Sheet Mask ($4)
Does your skin need a little extra TLC? Using superfoods like turmeric, spirulina, and shitake, this Kombucha-based mask helps your skin detoxify, tone, and hydrate your face. It’s especially helpful if you’ve spent a little too much time in the sun and want to give your skin some extra love.
INC.Redible Donut Touch This Moisturizing Bum Masks ($3)
Before you don those bathing suit bottoms, make sure your own bottom is ready for summer! This fun mask is enriched with hydrating hyaluronic acid and cocoa butter, so your bottom is sure to be beach (or pool) ready in no time.
KORRES Greek Yoghurt Calming + Cooling Gel ($28)
Whether you’re post-sun or just post-workout, this cooling gel is exactly what you need. Using real Greek Yogurt, it (supposedly) helps nourish and restore nutrients to the skin. Another ingredient is almond oil, which can help calm and moisturize skin. Perfect for both your face and body, it’s exactly what’s needed for dry, stressed skin.
