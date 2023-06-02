It’s Time To Add Sunscreen To Your Hair Care Routine
Chances are, you’ve probably been sunburnt and you’ve probably experienced the scathing pain that a sun-singed scalp can leave you with. We certainly have. If you’re a frequent victim of the often-forgotten scalp-burn, you may be ignoring a critical step in your sun care routine.
As it turns out, you need to be regularly applying SPF to your scalp to protect your skin and hair from prolonged damage beyond your hairline. But why?
"Hair helps maintain body temperature during colder months and blocks UV rays," explains Joshua Zeichner, MD, Associate Professor of Dermatology and the Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York to Refinery29. "When the hair is parted, or in cases where the hair is thinning, the scalp may be directly exposed to the sun; the scalp is at particular risk since it points upwards directly to the sun and often goes unprotected."There you have it. Big Sunscreen’s got us in their grip again, and now we need to add another product to our haircare (Or is it skincare?) routine. OK, OK – that might be a tad dramatic. Though the scalp-specific SPF category is actively growing, you can actually use any sunscreen lotion, as long as you don't mind a little extra grease. If this is more your speed, save your scalp by taking “a drop [of sunscreen lotion] on your finger and run it down your part line," says Dr. Zeichner.
This is especially important for our colored-haired queens. "Besides increasing the risk of skin cancer, rays from the sun can bleach dyed hair," Dr. Zeichner says. "That's why sitting in the shade, wearing a hat, or using an umbrella is important."
If you are aiming for a grease-free scalp, we’ve rounded up all of the best formulas to try this summer and beyond.
1. OARS + ALPS Face + Scalp Mist with SPF 35 ($16)
This lightweight mist lets you apply broad spectrum SPF 35 to your face and scalp without getting sunscreen on your hands. Aloe and Cucumber provide hydration to counteract drying sun exposure while antioxidant-rich Safflower Oil and Sunflower Oil defend skin from environmental damage, so you’ll be fully protected no matter what the activity.
2. Coola Scalp & Hair Sunscreen & Color Protection Mist with SPF 30 ($28)
Prevent UV color fade with Coola’s convenient mist. This spray is specifically formulated for application on hair, and will give your scalp a break from the sun for up to 80 minutes in the water.
3. Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Powder Sunscreen, SPF 30 ($22)
This dermatologist-tested SPF has a lightweight formula with naturally sourced sea minerals absorbs excess oils and leaves a matte finish for a blended-in look.
4. Jane Iredale Powder Me SPF 30 Dry Sunscreen ($55)
If you have sensitive skin, this may be the scalp SPF for you. Plus – it’s intuitive design allows for easy (And less expensive!) refills.
5. Josie Maran Get Even Sun Milk SPF 33 ($46)
Trade in your greasy Waterbaby lotion for this silky alternative. If you prefer a cream over liquid, this is the sunscreen for you.
6. HABIT N°38 Facial Sunscreen Mist with SPF 38 ($30)
This facial SPF mist is perfect for your hair, too. Its touchless application guarantees effortless, full coverage with the added benefit of soothing ingredients.
We’ll definitely be keeping our scalps safe with these fantastic options. Let us know what your go-to SPF is in the comments!
