Stock Up On Must-Have Beauty Deals From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Between Amazon's Prime Day and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023, July is the time to stock up on your favorite beauty products for a MAJOR discount. We're always up for savings, especially when it comes to coveted skincare and haircare favorites, go-to makeup and life changing tools. Now that the sale is open to all Nordstrom lovers,top-rated favorites from La Mer, NuFace, Dior, Oribe, Dyson and more are up to 41 percent off.
To help prep your shopping carts (and vanities), we've curated a list of the very best Nordstrom Anniversary 2023 beauty deals worth shopping.
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long ($600, was $660)
Curl and shape your hair while smooth flyaways with no extreme heat. Simply style your hair from wet to dry using Coanda airflow for faster, better and easier styling.
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask Jumbo ($87, was $124)
Say goodbye to damage and hello to luxurious locks thanks to Briogeo. Restore your dry, damaged hair with this five star deep conditioning mask.
La Mer Soothing Renewal Collection Set ($410, was $631)
Soothe, strengthen and renew your skin with a burst of hydration with this set from La Mer. You'll be glowing in no time!
NuFace MINI+ Starter Kit ($165, was $245)
You’ve probably been seeing this all over TikTok, and for good reason. Pick it up while it’s on sale and your cheekbones will make Bella Hadid jealous.
Supergoop! Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set ($52, was $78)
Keep your skin prepared and protected with this reef-safe, sweat-proof set from Supergoop! Now there are no excuses to forget your SPF!
SLIP Pure Silk 10-Pack Skinny Scrunchies ($44, was $65)
Protect your hair with our go-to hair ties. Not only will your ponytail come out tangle-free, but it'll be healthier, too!
R+Co The Summer Hair Set ($68, was $102)
Guarantee a great hair day with this set of products that will make your strands soft, shining, and strengthened.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit ($62, was $92)
Need a GNO look? We've got you covered. Get the iconic nude-pink lip with this complete set by Charlotte Tilburry.
Oribe Gold Lust Set ($102, was $152)
We're all for any sales on Oribe products, and this one is definitely worth the spend.
drybar Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush ($103, was $155)
Give yourself the bounciest of blowouts with this round dryer brush. You won't need any more trips to Drybar with this purchase!
Lancome Lash Idôle Mascara & Eye Liner Set ($30, was $53)
This mascara is famous for a reason. Pick up the cult classic with the coordinating eyeliner for an eye look that will slay.
Necessaire Hand and Cream Duo Set ($28, was $40)
Everyone love Necessaire, at least according to our FYPs. Pick up two of the brand's top products and live out your luxurious fantasies.
Vacation Leisure-Enhancing Sunscreen Summer Sunscreen Duo ($28, was $41)
Load up on the best SPF, courtesy of Vacation. Plus, you can't beat their delightfully retro packaging!
Kiehl's Since 1851 Hydrate All Day Starter Set ($61, was $92)
Grab this 3-step set of skincare essentials to help intensively hydrate and visibly replenish any dry skin.
T3 SinglePass StyleMax Flat Iron ($100, was $150)
T3 is known for their killer hair tools, and you finally won't have to fork over your entire your paycheck with this rare sale.
Living proof® Cleanse + Extend Set ($99, was $175)
Give your hair the TLC it needs with this set of jumbo products from Living Proof. Trust us — your hair will thank you!
Kiehl's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Home & Away Set ($62, was $96)
Don't forget to take care of your eyes during your skincare routine! Moisturize the under-eye area with this highly-rated creamy eye treatment.
Bumble and bumble. Hydration to the Rescue Set ($79, was $122)
You've probably seen these products floating around TikTok. If you're looking for hair salon-quality results, give Bumble and Bumble a try.
Be sure to sign up for our weekly deals newsletter to stay updated on all things shopping + sales!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image courtesy of
Olivia Taylor (she/her) is a New York based writer and creative entrepreneur. She's a self-proclaimed reality TV buff and uses 'The Office' jokes unironically. Her camera roll is filled with Twitter screenshots and she will definitely talk your ear off for as long as you will let her. Find more of her pop culture ramblings just about anywhere on the internet.