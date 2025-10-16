You're gonna bug out over how cute these cookies are!
Make These Creepy-Crawly Spider Halloween Cookies For A Spooky Sweet Treat
Of all the spooky-scary Halloween recipes out there, we love Halloween desserts the most. A sweet treat is never something to pass up, especially if it's adorably decorated with the themes of the season! These Halloween spider cookies from Chahinez with Lifestyle of a Foodie are an extremely spirited way to lean into Halloween entertaining this year. They boast an oh-so tender snickerdoodle cookie base that gets layered with a gooey peanut butter cup and spider-like designs – how could you resist? Plus, they're a breeze to whip up at the last minute, if need be.
Ingredients For These Adorable Halloween Spider Cookies
Lifestyle of a Foodie
- 1 & ½ cup all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ¾ teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup butter
- ⅔ cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
For the cinnamon sugar:
- 2 tablespoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
For the spider topping:
- 14 peanut butter cups
- 3 tablespoon milk chocolate chips or chunks
- Eyeball sprinkles or small candies
How To Make Halloween Spider Cookies
Lifestyle of a Foodie
- Start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees F, then line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Start by creaming the butter and sugar together using the paddle attachment of your stand mixer or hand mixer.
- Add in the egg, and vanilla, and mix until everything is mixed together. Scrape the sides of the bowl, if needed.
- Add the flour, baking soda, cream of tartar, salt, and cinnamon to the wet mixture and mix until just incorporated.
- Using a small cookie dough scooper, scoop out 14 cookie dough balls, roll them in between the palm of your hands, then roll them in the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Place the cookies on the baking sheet, making sure to leave 3 inches between each one.
Lifestyle of a Foodie
6. Bake the cookies for 10 minutes. The cookies will be puffy and pretty soft still – don't worry about that, they will continue baking as they cool down. Let the cookies sit on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then top each cookie with an upside-down peanut butter cup.
7. Once the peanut butter cups start melting a little, add the eyeball candies. Melt the milk chocolate, transfer it to a plastic bag, snip a tiny piece of the tip, then pipe the spider legs on the cookies. Let the chocolate set before enjoying them.
Recipe + photography by Chahinez for Lifestyle of a Foodie. Follow her on Instagram for even more sweets!
