Make These Creepy-Crawly Spider Halloween Cookies For A Spooky Sweet Treat

Of all the spooky-scary Halloween recipes out there, we love Halloween desserts the most. A sweet treat is never something to pass up, especially if it's adorably decorated with the themes of the season! These Halloween spider cookies from Chahinez with Lifestyle of a Foodie are an extremely spirited way to lean into Halloween entertaining this year. They boast an oh-so tender snickerdoodle cookie base that gets layered with a gooey peanut butter cup and spider-like designs – how could you resist? Plus, they're a breeze to whip up at the last minute, if need be.

Ingredients For These Adorable Halloween Spider Cookies Lifestyle of a Foodie For the cookies: 1 & ½ cup all purpose flour

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

½ teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup butter

⅔ cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla For the cinnamon sugar: 2 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon For the spider topping: 14 peanut butter cups

3 tablespoon milk chocolate chips or chunks

Eyeball sprinkles or small candies

How To Make Halloween Spider Cookies Lifestyle of a Foodie Start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees F, then line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Start by creaming the butter and sugar together using the paddle attachment of your stand mixer or hand mixer. Add in the egg, and vanilla, and mix until everything is mixed together. Scrape the sides of the bowl, if needed. Add the flour, baking soda, cream of tartar, salt, and cinnamon to the wet mixture and mix until just incorporated. Using a small cookie dough scooper, scoop out 14 cookie dough balls, roll them in between the palm of your hands, then roll them in the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Place the cookies on the baking sheet, making sure to leave 3 inches between each one.

Lifestyle of a Foodie 6. Bake the cookies for 10 minutes. The cookies will be puffy and pretty soft still – don't worry about that, they will continue baking as they cool down. Let the cookies sit on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then top each cookie with an upside-down peanut butter cup. 7. Once the peanut butter cups start melting a little, add the eyeball candies. Melt the milk chocolate, transfer it to a plastic bag, snip a tiny piece of the tip, then pipe the spider legs on the cookies. Let the chocolate set before enjoying them.

