Trader Joe’s Just Brought Back Their Best Halloween Product For 2025 (Only $4!)

ICYMI, Trader Joe’s has a ton of fun finds coming to stores this September , with one of them being the Halloween dessert I look forward to stocking up on (I’m talking five or more boxes, people) every single year. Thus far, the $4 product has been spotted on Trader Joe’s virtual shelves, but is rumored to be available as early as this week. Its glorious return only means that more and more Halloween items will be coming to Trader Joe’s in September. Bring me all the pumpkin spice and fall goodies, please.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the first Trader Joe’s Halloween item drop of 2025!

Trader Joe's The Halloween dessert in question is none other than the Halloween Joe-Joe's Cookies. Modeled after Oreo’s seasonal take, this treat features two “festively frightful” chocolate sandwich cookies and a vanilla creme filling that’s tinted orange to further lean into the spooky vibes. The crunchy cookies even boast little Jack-O-Lantern faces, so they feel ultra-festive.



Trader Joe's As a deep lover of the Halloween Joe-Joe's Cookies, I can verify that they’re enjoyable in endless ways. No matter what you pair ‘em with, they’re excellent. Some of my favorite snacking methods include dipping them into a glass of almond milk or a mug of hot tea, crushing a few on top of ice cream scoops, baking them into bigger cookies (in place of chocolate chips), and using them as festive cake or cupcake decorations. One box isn’t nearly enough to last the entire season, though – make sure to pick up several next time you’re at Trader Joe’s!

