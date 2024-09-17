14 Easy Fall Cookie Recipes You Can Freeze Now & Bake Later
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
For me, fall baking sessions are my Super Bowl – they’re a whole event, swarmed with countless bowls of all sizes, counters cluttered with flour and sugar, and screaming timers reminding me where I need to be and when. When it comes to the fans, my friends and family anxiously await a sweet treat on the sidelines, and I couldn't be happier to deliver!
Among all the seasonal desserts fit for fall, my favorite thing to make is fall cookie recipes of all kinds. Last year, Taylor Swift’s chai cookie recipe had a chokehold on me, but this year, I’m craving all things pumpkin. Luckily, there are so many delicious fall cookie recipes out there to choose from. Here are my 14 favorites that I can’t wait to bake up this fall!
Meredith Holser
Taylor Swift Chai Sugar Cookies
I probably made these 5 times last year, and I can't wait to do it all again this season! These chai cookies, popularized by none other than Taylor Swift herself, are perfectly plump, chewy, crispy, and sweet all at once. The warm chai spice is fall's best flavor match, especially when you enjoy 'em with a hot PSL or spiked coffee. The sweet icing is non-negotiable! (via Brit + Co)
Sarah Anderson
Paleo Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Pumpkin and chocolate, what more could you want?! These Paleo-approved cookies are crafted with wholesome ingredients, so you can feel good about indulging any time of day. (via Sarah Anderson for Brit + Co)
Lifestyle of a Foodie
Pumpkin Pie Cookies
Crumbl, who? These copycat cookies are like a tasty hybrid between a pie and a cookie, and they couldn't be yummier. Each one is super dense, so just one will do you in perfectly this fall. (via Chahinez of Lifestyle of a Foodie for Brit + Co)
Brittany Griffin
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
Fear not, gluten-free babes. Here's a fall cookie recipe for you! These GF chocolate chip cookies are just as ooey-gooey as their non-GF counterparts, and they're super easy to whip up. Plus, you can freeze the dough in individual portions to stretch the shelf life of this recipe and have cookies on-deck all fall long! (via Brit + Co)
Lifestyle of a Foodie
Spider Halloween Cookies
If you just can't wait for Halloween, these cute lil' spider cookies will help you dish up all the spooky vibes ahead of time. A Reese's cup spider sits atop an "oh-so tender" snickerdoodle cookie base, which is a total match made in Halloween dessert heaven. (via Chahinez of Lifestyle of a Foodie for Brit + Co)
Completely Delicious
Chocolate Marshmallow Cookies
Forget s'mores – these marshmallow cookies look entirely too appetizing. The chocolate cookie base is chewy and soft, complementing the melty 'mallow seamlessly. Each bite is topped off with a layer of melted chocolate to really seal the deal. Add this fall cookie recipe to your bake list, stat! (via Completely Delicious)
Kathryn's Kitchen
Bakery Style Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Oatmeal raisin cookies will always hit the spot no matter the time of year, but the warm spices and oatmeal notes they deliver seem especially perfect for eating on a cozy fall evening. This recipe emulates fresh cookies from a bakery, so you can snack on a high-quality sweet treat without ever leaving the house – or paying a premium price for a single cookie! (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
Vanilla and Bean
Vegan Peanut Butter Kisses
These vegan cookies are a total classic. The "tender and moist peanut butter cookie" will have you in a trance, while the "irresistible dark chocolate ganache center" will leave you craving more! (via Vanilla and Bean)
Half Baked Harvest
Brown Butter Pumpkin Oatmeal Latte Cookies
Brown butter is the best (and easiest) way to level up your fall cookie recipes. It adds some nuanced flavor notes that you just don't get from un-browned butter, plus a nice nuttiness that feels super fall-like. These oatmeal-packed cookies also boast pumpkin, so they'll work really well with your morning PSL. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Feel Good Foodie
Thumbprint Cookies
I love making thumbprint cookies because you can customize them based on the jam you have on-hand, or even make a few different varieties depending on your mood. These "buttery" shortbread cookies are complete with whatever you choose! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Bowl of Delicious
Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies with Cranberries and Chocolate Chunks
Talk about loaded. These fall cookies settle into the season in such a tasty way, thanks to dried cranberries and copious amounts of chocolate chunks. They're made with whole grains and no refined sugar, so they've gotta be healthy, right?! Sweetened with maple syrup and finished with a dash of cinnamon and pumpkin spice, you'll be baking these (and devouring them) every week. (via Bowl of Delicious)
Takes Two Eggs
Five Spice Snickerdoodle Cookies
These cookies boast star anise, cloves, Chinese cinnamon, Sichuan pepper, and fennel seeds to form their flavor. Think of them like a more complex snickerdoodle! They come together in just 30 minutes, which is definitely preferred on busy fall evenings. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Rachel Mansfield
One-Bowl Vegan Chocolate Chunk Cookies
One bowl and 15 minutes is all you need to create some seriously good vegan chocolate chunk cookies. The best part about this recipe in particular is it leverages wholesome ingredients, so your cookies come out healthier than most other fall cookie recipes. They're totally snack-worthy, no matter what time of day it is! (via Rachel Mansfield)
Butternut Bakery
Brown Butter & Maple Chewy Pumpkin Cookies
These chewy cookies satisfy every fall craving you could possibly have: brown butter, maple, and pumpkin. Top 'em off with some chunky sea salt, and prepare to be impressed. (via Butternut Bakery)
