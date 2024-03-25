25 Crazy Sweet Leftover Easter Candy Recipes
Easteris over, and now, you have more leftover pastelcandy than you know what to do with! Don't stash it in your cabinet until Halloween (trick or treaters don't deserve that). Instead, give your Easter candy new life with these colorful leftover Easter candy recipes. You'll be surprised at how far Easter M&M's and Cadbury chocolate eggs can go!
Cadbury Creme Eggs Rocky Road Bar
This rocky road-inspired candy bar made with creme eggs is as colorful, gooey, chocolatey, and creamy as they come. (via Brit + Co)
Easter Chocolate Bark
You can use any Easter candy you want to create this treat. Just make sure it's chocolate on chocolate on chocolate. (via Brit + Co)
Peeps S'mores
Turn regular ol' s'mores into brightly-colored dessert sandwiches with chocolate-dipped graham crackers, and a pastel gooey marshmallow center – no campfire necessary. (via Brit + Co)
Caramel Candy-Apple Nachos
Who needs chips and queso when you have leftover Easter candy recipes that include apples, caramel, and Heath bars? Pile on a crumbled Heath Bar and some walnuts over the top of these dessert nachos and instantly ease that sweet tooth. (via Brit + Co)
Cadbury Cocktail
After all the Easter festivities, you deserve a drink. This is the perfect libation that uses leftover Easter candy: a smooth and sweet combination of vanilla vodka, milk of your choice, and the best part of a Cadbury Egg (the insides, obviously)! (via Brit + Co)
Cadbury Creme Egg Pop Tarts
Creations like these pastries make for the best leftover Easter candy recipes. Stuff these pastry pockets full of Cadbury eggs, and boom, you've got dessert. (via Brit + Co)
Giant Cadbury Creme Egg Cheesecake Dip
This decadent entertaining dessert would also be excellent for an Easter brunch! (via Brit + Co)
Candylicious Junkyard Cookies
This cookie recipe is all about cleaning out your candy jar. Sure, it calls for specific candies like M&M's and Kit Kat bars, but you can throw in whatever chocolate-based candy you have on hand. Trust us: your cookie will come out equally delicious. (via A Zesty Bite)
BRACH's Jelly Bean Pancakes
Ingredients:
- 1 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3 1⁄2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon white sugar
- 1 1⁄4 cups milk
- 1 egg
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
- 2 cups BRACH’S® Classic Jelly Beans plus 1⁄2 cup as toppings
- Whipped cream, for topping
- In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar.
- Make a well in the center and pour in the milk, egg and melted butter; mix until smooth.
- Mix in BRACH’S® Classic Jelly Beans.
- Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat.
- Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1⁄4 cup for each pancake. Flip and brown on both sides.
- Once cooked through, remove from griddle. Let cool. Top with whipped cream and extra BRACH’S®Jelly Beans and enjoy!
(via BRACH's)
Jelly Bean Donuts
Finally, a socially-acceptable way to eat jelly beans for breakfast! If you don't have a donut pan handy, that's okay. You can also make jelly bean muffins! (via Melanie Makes)
Chocolate Cadbury Egg Cookies
Chocolate lovers will go wild for these Easter-y cookies. For starters, the cookie base is chocolate. What's even better is the Cadbury eggs are five times as big as chocolate chips. That's more chocolate per inch of cookie! (via Tastes Better from Scratch)
Candy Bar Pie
Put your leftover pie crust and leftover Easter candy to good use with this pie. Sure, this is more like a giant cookie in the shape of a pie, but we're still in heaven. (via Crazy for Crust)
Marbled Jelly Bean Bark
Why should peppermint bark get all the glory? Jelly beans liven up white chocolate bark with spring colors in this delish treat. Bonus: this leftover Easter candy recipe only requires *three* ingredients. (via A Pumpkin & A Princess)
Bunny Chow
Dress up puppy chow for some bunny in your life. Though this recipe needs only four ingredients, feel free to add more candy or your favorite nuts to this sweet, crunchy snack mix. (via Something Swanky)
Peeps Candy Bars
It's a fact: food becomes irresistible when it's brightly colored and pretty — also if it's topped with sugar coated marshmallows! Okay, so that might not be a statistic yet, but based on these Peeps candy bars, we can vouch for it. (via The Domestic Rebel)
Peanut Butter Chocolate Nests
This leftover Easter candy dessert is a work of art, both in your mouth and to the naked eye. It's an adorable bird's nest that you can eat! Chocolate, peanut butter, and pretzels are a dream team that don't get enough credit. (via Dessert Now Dinner Later)
Chocolate Peanut Butter Peeps Skillet S'mores
Need s'more s'mores? We got you with this gooey, chocolatey, peanut buttery dip, topped with golden brown leftover Peeps. Grab a graham cracker, and dig in. (via How Sweet Eats)
Leftover Candy Stuffed Brownies
This delicious brownie recipe is filled with all your favorite Easter candy (or whatever candy you happen to have on hand). Swap out butter for coconut oil for a slightly healthier twist. By that logic, we'll have two, please. (via Leelalicious)
Cadbury Brownie Bites
You could always hide your leftover Easter candy, or you can just hide them inside these delicious brownie bites! (via Deliciously Sprinkled)
BRACH's Jelly Bean Cinnabunnies
Ingredients:
- BRACH’S® Classic Jelly Beans
- Store-bought jumbo-size cinnamon rolls
- White frosting
Directions:
- Unwrap the first layer of dough from the outside of each cinnamon roll. Remove and set aside.
- Place the dough that is still rolled on your baking sheet, widely spaced; these will be your bunny heads.
- Tear the removed outer layers into two smaller pieces, about 2.5” each.
- Loosely fold each 2.5” piece in half and pinch the ends together to form the bunny’s ears.
- Take two folded pieces and lightly press the bases together onto a roll to form the full bunny.
- Bake according to package instructions. Decorate with frosting and jelly beans once cooled!
(via BRACH's)
Spring Krispie Cake With M&M's and Candy Drizzle
This Rice Krispies cake doubles as a colorful center piece for your Easter table spread. Melt down some Peeps and mix with the famed cereal. If you're using Peeps of varying colors, melt each color down separately, and mix cereal in portions for a tie-dye effect. (via Delightful E Made)
Easter Candy Popcorn
Put a spin on sweet and salty popcorn with a butter marshmallow sauce. It's like a more indulgent version of kettle corn that coats your popcorn in a sticky, sweet, and buttery sauce. Add Easter M&M's and candy-coated chocolate eggs to make this the perfect post-Easter snack! (via Two Sisters Crafting)
Leftover Easter Candy Mug Cake
This single serving of cake is just the emergency sweet treat you keep on-hand when you need a little “me time." Just toss in a handful of Easter M&M's into a mug along with flour, milk, and baking powder. Voila! Your sweet tooth is satisfied in under five minutes using ingredients you already had in your pantry. (via Kirbie's Cravings)
Chocolate Peanut Butter Kit Kat Crunch Bars
This leftover Easter candy recipe looks too good to be true! We love these crunchy homemade candy bars topped with our favorite twin chocolate wafer bars. (via Averie Cooks)
Twix Cheesecake Bars
Creamy cheesecake + crunchy Twix Bars = the ultimate Easter dessert. Drizzle the top with chocolate and caramel right before serving to complete this masterpiece. (via Domestic Superhero)
Lead photo by Tastes Better From Scratch.
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Gabi Conti and Meredith Holser.
