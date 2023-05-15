Martha Stewart Is The Latest "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" Model, And TBH We’re Totally Here For It
You read that right. The media mogul/millennial matriarch/chef/author/BFF-to-Snoop-Dogg made history as the oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuitmodel, joining the likes of Emily DiDonato, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and more.
Image via Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated
Martha Stewart, 81, joins fellow cover models Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader for the publication’s 2023 swimwear edition. The annual SI Swimsuit edition is a notoriously difficult publication to secure a placement in, as a photo in the annual edition is a near-guarantee for success, cementing your legitimacy in the modeling industry.
Though Stewart is not widely-known for her modeling career, she’s a pop culture phenomenon, still working as a chef and a TV personality and partnering with rapper Snoop Dogg in a variety of projects. Stewart rose to fame in the 1980s wither her cookbooks, eventually creating her own media company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia — which is still in operation today and encompasses her magazine, Martha Stewart Living, Roku TV shows, podcast, and more.
Deemed “the ‘OG of influencers,'" people (us included!) still look to Stewart for home advice and all the deets on must-have recipes, DIY projects and hosting tips. After all, this woman basically raised an entire generation of now-adults through her TV shows, Martha Stewart Living and The Martha Stewart Show.
We don’t know about you, but we remember Stewart on our TV screens every weekend as kids, and think it’s fabulous that she’s still crushing it in her eighties.
Stay updated on the latest pop culture news with Brit + Co.
Header image via Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images Entertainment
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.