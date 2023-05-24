Ariana Madix Drops Absolute BOMBSHELLS About Tom And Raquel On "Call Her Daddy"
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix just spilled all the Scandoval tea on Call Her Daddy, and there’s somehow even more we don’t know. The two hour exposé delves into the explosive affair between Madix’s now-ex Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, and she spared no details.
Somehow Scandoval keeps getting worse, with Madix confirming the rumor that Sandoval and Leviss slept together in Madix and Sandoval’s home while she was asleep.
"They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f—ked her," Madix told podcast host Alex Cooper.
Cooper asked Madix if she potentially “turned a blind eye” to the questionable relationship between her co-stars prior to the months-long affair being revealed, to which she promptly responded, “yes.” According to Madix, Sandoval used friends’ credit cards to fly Leviss out places amongst other behavior aimed to deceive her and mask his new relationship.
"Everything was coming before me and before the relationship,” Madix shared. "I felt like he was not choosing me over, like, random nights out…or he would want to be at Schwartz's for no reason.”
"Well now you know why,” Cooper quipped back, to which Madix agreed.
Despite Sandoval’s claims on Vanderpump Rules and in the media, Madix shared how the pair continued to work on their relationship, with Sandoval even saying it was getting better. In fact, the couples counseling was even his idea, and a “plan” to end their decade-long relationship. But as far as Madix is concerned, Sandoval never made any insinuations that he wanted to end their relationship.
"[Tom] even said, 'Oh, we went to couple's therapy and our relationship got so much better,’" she recalled. "I love my Dad, but growing up my Dad didn't come home after work and stuff…going back and looking at it, a lot of times I did those things because I wanted people to be like, 'I'll be there'...So, I thought, like, if I could be the perfect girlfriend…they'll come home, they'll want to be around me, and I'll be enough."
“But were you truly happy in this relationship,” Cooper asked.
“I don’t know,” Madix responded. “I think I was a version of happy I thought was what I wanted. And I also felt like the bones of the relationship were good, and I felt as though the potential for the relationship to be incredible.”
In the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, which aired last week, Madix also alleged that, the night the affair began, Sandoval and Leviss slept together in a parked car in her driveway.
"And he didn't have a key to get in, so he had to ring the doorbell, and I had to let him in," she said.
The season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules begins tonight exclusively on Bravo at 9 p.m. EST. Madix’s Call Her Daddy is available to listen anywhere you stream podcasts.
Stay updated on all the latest Scandoval updates with Brit + Co.
Photo courtesy of Call Her Daddy / Youtube
