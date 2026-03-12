While we love a classic one piece swimsuit look, finding one that truly offers the right amount of coverage without sacrificing style is notoriously difficult. Luckily, we’ve already done the searching for you so you can embark on spring break and summer vacation without over-worrying about your swimwear situation. Our list of cute one piece swimsuits omits any unflattering, frumpy-looking suits and instead focuses on solid staples so cute, you can also easily wear them as a dry, daytime look.

Below, shop our top 7 one piece swimsuits that’ll actually make you look forward to taking your cover-up off this season.

Summersalt Summersalt The Sidestroke This flattering one-shoulder suit doesn't shy away from color whatsoever, making it a standout in a sea of boring all-black one pieces. More importantly, it comes with full coverage and support around the chest and bum, all without cups or padding, which tend to add unnecessary bulk. It comes in eight stunning colorways and sizes 0-24 to help you find your perfect fit.

Urban Outfitters Dippin' Daisy's Marisol Prism Pink One-Piece Swimsuit This one piece swimsuit is an obvious choice to wear as a bodysuit when you're not at the beach or pool, thanks to its adorable ruffles. We'd style it with a breezy white maxi skirt that sits just below the lower tier of ruffles and some comfy black sandals. And there you have it—an instant vacation look in your rolodex that doesn't require overpacking.

Target Shade & Shore Mesh Scoop Neck One Piece Swimsuit If you're not too keen on cutouts, this number allows you to rock the look of them without fully committing. We'd argue it's equally cute, if not cuter! This suit's bold mesh paneling is featured only on the front, too, adding to its classy vibe. Again, this is a gorgeous option to wear as an 'on-land' look—pair it with some white linen pants and some laidback ballet flats for a casual dinner 'fit.

Free People Rhythm Brighton Eyelet Scrunched One-Piece Swimsuit All the details on this medium-coverage one piece swimsuit make it so sweet for spring and summer—ruching, eyelets, square neckline—but what really has us obsessed is its chocolate brown colorway. It's undeniably on-trend for the seasons ahead and since it's quite neutral, it works well across a wide range of looks, whether you're wearing it with a cover-up or high-waisted jeans. It also comes in five more colors to suit your taste (and vacation itinerary).

Pacsun Pacsun Red Gingham Raquel Strapless One Piece Swimsuit This suit lets you show more skin with o-shaped cutouts on both the front and back. This helps break up your silhouette just a bit more than a full-coverage style would. We're especially loving the red gingham pattern and halter tie that both feel vintage-inspired. Since its upper half has the appeal of a going out top, we'd style this away from the water with denim shorts and sandals.

Steve Madden Steve Madden Static Leopard One Piece Swimsuit Complete with a low-back design and cheeky coverage around the bottom, this swimsuit isn't just one for show. It's actually comfortable and practical, with zero chances of slippage or the seams cutting into your body. That way, you can exude confidence wherever you wear it.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Marina One-Piece Swimsuit We're getting the vibe that this one piece simply belongs on the beach. The contrasting crochet trim feels perfectly beachy, adding some visual interest at the same time—but it's not overpowering. This number comes with a straight neckline, adjustable and removable straps (hello, customization!), and high-cut legs with cheeky bum coverage. So perfect.

