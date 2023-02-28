14 Swimsuits For Any 2023 Spring Break Destination
If you’re already daydreaming about your spring break and summer travels, you’ve probably already planned out restaurants to visit, beach reads to devour, and swimsuits to wear. When it comes to our suit, there are a few nonnegotiables: it has to be cute, it has to be colorful, and it never hurts if its silhouette can double as a trendy tank top.
We scoured our favorite brands for some suits that are exactly what you need to make a statement on your vacation, whether you’re going set-jetting to a destination like the Outer Banks or you’re spending your staycation tanning on your porch. Grab one, or grab them all — we know we want to!
Bikinis + Two-Piece Swimsuits
Free People The Jesse Rashie ($148) + Fez Surf Bootie Shorts ($128)
A patterned, multi-color bathing suit is exactly what we need to turn heads at the beach this summer. Our favorite part? It’s made with eco-conscious fibers that are recycled and recyclable.
Aerie Crinkle Voop Binding Bikini Top ($20, was $37) + Crinkle Full Coverage Bikini Bottom ($20, was $27)
We’re speaking from experience when we say chartreuse is one of the most fun bathing suit colors — it’s electric, eye-catching, and makes us more confident!
ONEONE Jenna Bikini Top ($65) + Bimba Bikini Bottom ($60)
This colorblocked suit reminds us of the bathing suits from our childhood — and we’re not complaining. Maybe we don’t dare to bring our fave American Girl doll down the shore anymore, but that doesn’t mean our suits can’t be nostalgic!
Billabong Island Glow Tanlines Tank Bikini Top ($66) + Island Glow Tanlines Maui Bikini Bottoms ($70)
A structured bikini top is extra fun when it’s made with a variety of summery shades like pink, orange, and aqua. You’ll make a splash in and out of the water.
Billabong Good Times Bandeau Bikini Top ($76) + Good Times Reversible High-Waisted Bikini Bottom ($110)
Give your summer style an old school spin with this psychedelic bikini. The bandeau top makes for a great tan line and it’ll go great with all of your 70s hair inspo.
& Other Stories Textured Halter Bikini Top ($39) + Textured Bikini Bottoms ($29)
Stand out from the crowd when you swap a plunging neckline for a halter bikini top in a textured, bright red. Plus, trading a hook for a more traditional tied halter top is a smooth move for anyone who actually dives into whatever water is around.
One-Piece Swimsuits
Madewell Ribbed Snap-Front One-Piece Swimsuit ($98)
This one-piece is playful and fun, but the simple color will let both the silhouette and your accessories take center stage. We also love the snaps, giving you the option to customize the neckline to your liking.
H&M Padded-cup Swimsuit ($30)
Scooped back, square neck swimsuits look amazing, and these thick straps allow this suit to double as a tank top — just throw on some shorts for your afternoon ice cream run. (Or wear it as a top on the reg…who are we to judge!)
CALIA Women's Sculpt One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit ($98)
Theis one shoulder design of this bathing suit makes a statement, while the coverage will keep you comfortable. Plus, you can never go wrong with a pink suit...just ask Elle!
Hurley NASCAR Moderate Surfsuit ($95)
Calling all racing fans: this swimsuit is a little bit trippy, a little bit sassy, and very fashionable. So on your marks, get set, and go grab this suit while you can!
Aerie Cut Out One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit ($42, was $60)
A fun floral pattern and crazy cutouts pair beautifully for a suit that will turn the beach into a runway. This flowery suit is sure to be in bloom all season long.
Kitty And Vibe Plunge One Piece ($110)
A low-key blue and cream design featuring palm trees and sailboats will have you dreaming about the beach. Just don’t daydream so much that you forget to pack! ;)
Free People Seea Frida One-Piece Swimsuit ($165)
A defined waist and romantic neckline elevate this suit’s simple silhouette and color palette. It’s giving Jackie O, and we’re giving them all our money.
Summersalt The Ruched Backflip ($125)
Purple and green is one of our favorite spring color combos, making this gingham suit perfect for all of your spring break adventures. And if this isn’t your palette of choice, Summersalt has tons of other choices to pick from!
