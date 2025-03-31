6 Simple Things You Should Always Do Before Guests Arrive

I love hosting and making my guests feel at home. And living in a tourist destination (Sonoma wine country) means I get a lot of them — especially as the weather warms up. Over time, I’ve learned that creating a warm, welcoming space doesn’t have to mean stress or all-day prep. Guests only seem to notice a few key things, not whether you color-coded your bookshelf or spring cleaned your closets. Whether it’s a casual dinner party or an overnight stay, these simple steps make a big difference before guests arrive.

Here are six things you should always do before guests arrive.

Askar Abayev Do a Quick Clutter Sweep You don’t need to deep-clean — just focus on visible clutter. Clear off countertops, coffee tables, and entryways. Short on time? Just toss items into a basket and tuck them away in a closet.

Anna Shvets Light a Candle Or Diffuse A Favorite Scent Set the mood with a seasonal or favorite scent, like vanilla, amber, or something citrusy. It instantly makes your space feel warm and inviting. I like to put one in the guest bathroom too for a little surprise. Have a little time? You can also simmer citrus and your favorite herbs on the stove. You’ll Need: Citrus slices like oranges, lemons, or limes

A few sprigs of fresh rosemary or thyme (optional)

1–2 cinnamon sticks or whole cloves

A splash of vanilla extract Steps: Slice your citrus thinly. Try a mix of orange and lemon for a bright, balanced scent. Fill a pot with water, about ¾ full. Add your ingredients to the water. Bring to a simmer over low heat. As the mixture warms, the scent will start to fill your space. (Keep an eye on the water level, and add more as it evaporates.)

Kaboompics.com Prep the Bathroom Nothing makes guests feel more "ick" than a dirty or messy bathroom so prioritize this space. Wipe down the sink and toilet, put out a fresh hand towel, and make sure there’s enough toilet paper.

taylor hernandez on Unsplash Set the Mood with Music or Lighting I make sure to switch off all the overheads (not a fan of this harsh lighting) and turn on table lamps for a cozy vibe. Then cue up a Spotify "dinner party" playlist that matches the energy — something mellow and upbeat is usually a safe bet.

Photo by Tatiana Syrikova Add Thoughtful Touches A long-distance friend of mine would always leave me a basket of toiletries for my overnight stays and it's something I always remember fondly. On their bedside table, you can leave them a pitcher of water, their favorite snacks, flowers or herbs, and/or a book or magazine. Little details make people feel instantly loved.

Shutterstock Take the Garbage Out Nothing ruins the party vibe like a smelly garbage can. Empty it before anyone arrives, and consider adding a fresh liner with a drop of essential oil or baking soda to keep things smelling fresh and clean.

