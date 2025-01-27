OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Here's how you can sip for free.

Free Refills Are Back At Starbucks — With One Condition

​Starbucks free refills
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 27, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Starting today, you may start to notice a few big changes at your local Starbucks. As a part of their Back to Starbucks initiative, the coffee chain is implementing some exciting newness to their in-store ordering process. The first involves free refills for certain orders and the second has to do with their famed condiment bar!

Scroll on for more details about Starbucks’ latest changes!

\u200bStarbucks free refills

Starbucks

The first major change? Free refills. Yep – Starbucks is offering free refills to customers who order their drinks “for here.” The only drinks eligible for this new offer are brewed coffee (hot or iced) and brewed tea (hot or iced).

\u200bStarbucks free refills

Starbucks

All “for here” orders will be handed off in a Starbucks ceramic mug or glass, or a clean personal cup if you choose to bring one along.

\u200bStarbucks free refills

Starbucks

The new process sadly excludes regular cold brew, nitro cold brew, any Iced Tea Lemonade, flavored iced teas, and Starbucks Refreshers.

\u200bStarbucks condiment bar

Starbucks

Secondly, the condiment bar is finally back at participating Starbucks stores! This means you can customize your own drink on your own terms with an array of creamers, milks, and sweeteners.

\u200bStarbucks condiment bar

Starbucks

The Starbucks condiment bar essentially disappeared during COVID out of safety concerns, so this year will mark the first time it’s back in cafes in just about 5 years! As someone who almost always craves a sweeter drink, this news is so nice since it will streamline my coffee runs.

Starbucks free refills

Starbucks

These two new changes (“coffeehouse amenities” as Starbucks calls them) are likely Starbucks' latest move in their ‘back to Starbucks’ initiative. New CEO Brian Niccol first surfaced the idea in an open letter to Starbucks partners, customers and stakeholders in September 2024, stating that he’d be “refocusing on what has always set Starbucks apart.” He noted that one of the first steps would be investing in technology that improves the customer experience.

