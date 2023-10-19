Former Baristas Reveal The Best Starbucks Hot Drinks To Order
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
I spent many way-too-early mornings standing behind the coffee bar at Starbucks. Barista-ing, though stressful at times, was honestly *so* satisfying. I felt good when I poured the perfect drink for my customers, but I felt even better when I found the best beverages to make for myself.
Having unlimited hot drinks at my disposal during my shifts was definitely one of the best perks about being a Starbucks barista. I worked the opening shift there quite frequently through the dreadfully bleak winter season (I’m talking sub-20 degrees every morning), so warming up – caffeine included – was crucial.My Starbucks era taught me that everyone takes their coffee differently, and there are countless ways to customize a drink. If you’re looking to switch things up and transition into the chilly season with a new hot drink order, please take some suggestions from me – a former barista who knows all about it. Now, I present to you: the 17 best Starbucks hot drinks.
Hot Matcha Latte with Oat Milk and Peppermint Syrup
People are always surprised when I tell them that peppermint is available year-round at Starbies – it's not just reserved for the winter-exclusive Peppermint Mocha – and it's most delectable when you add it to a hot matcha. The earthier feel of the matcha gets balanced out super well among the minty-ness of this syrup, though I wouldn't overdo it on the number of pumps. I found that two pumps in a grande worked best for my taste.
Chestnut Praline Latte with Oat Milk
This Starbucks hot drink is the way to go if you like nutty flavors. It's a sweet sipper that's also allegedly returning to the Starbucks winter menu this year, so start getting excited now! Chestnut and praline notes combine with some strong signature espresso, turning this pick into dessert inside a cup. I *loved* drinking it with oat milk the most, because it rounded out the flavors so beautifully (plus, I just have a general preference for plant-based milks).
London Fog with Almond Milk
NGL, Starbucks has a pretty amazingLondon Fog drink. It's essentially an Earl Grey tea with vanilla syrup and steamed milk of your choice, and it makes for a deliciously light and creamy beverage. I'd recommend ordering it with almond milk because the Starbucks milk is quite flavorful on its own, and it can really enhance (and possibly transform) what you thought you knew about a London Fog.
Hot Matcha Latte with Oat Milk and Hazelnut Syrup
I must say, I'm a matcha latte fiend. Thus, I'm noting yet another green tea powder-based order on the Starbucks hot drinks ranking. When prepped with hazelnut syrup, the chain's matcha earns some extra sweetness. So, if you have a sweet tooth (like me), this gently-caffeinated drink will do you very good. Not that into sugar? Order it with 'half pumps' to lighten your sip up.
Honey Almond Milk Flat White, sub Honey Packets for Syrup
The Honey Almond Milk Flat White is a permanent staple on Starbucks' menu, but I don't think a lot of people know about it. Starbies' flat whites are typically made with whole milk, but this riff actually utilizes almond milk for a lighter (and more dairy-free-friendly) option. The honey sweetens things up perfectly, but the OG recipe calls for honey syrup – which, to me, does *not* taste like honey in any way. Luckily, you can customize the drink with a more natural substitute: actual honey packets. I like to do 3 packets for a grande size, but I suggest you go with your gut, and taste-test it from there.
Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte
Based on my experience working behind the bar, this is one of the most divisive Starbucks hot drinks. From what I remember, the debate mainly circled around the latte's *very intense* sweetness – so, go ahead and scroll on if you're not a massive sweets fan. If you are, the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte brings forth that desired 'sugar cookie-ness' that amps up the winter season when ordered hot AF. Pro tip: you can actually order drinks extra-hot at Starbs! Sadly, this sip is only seasonally available, but the winter menu is coming so soon!
Photo by Raphael Loquellano / PEXELS
Hot Matcha Latte with 2 Pumps White Mocha Sauce
Again with the matcha! Okay, okay, this is the last matcha hot drink I'll speak on. Believe me, though – it's *so* tasty. White mocha sauce provides a gentle, sweet creaminess to the Starbucks matcha, regardless of what kind of milk you order it with. Typically, grande-sized drinks have a default number of 4 syrup pumps, so to dampen down the overly-sugary impression, I like to order this offering with half pumps.
Cinnamon Dolce Latte
This permanent Starbucks menu classic is all about the spice. Cinnamon swirls each and every sip, thanks to the addition of Starbucks' sweet cinnamon dolce syrup. You're in for an extra treat when you order this hot drink, too, because it's topped with sweet whipped cream and a cinnamon-sugar dusting. I think the cinnamon notes are a chilly fall day's BFF, so hold this one close when you're craving a dose of seasonal vibes.
Caffè Misto with Oat Milk
This is one of the best Starbucks hot drinks for someone who isn't into all of the syrupy stuff. All the Caffè Misto promises is a 1-1 ratio of hot brewed coffee to your choice of steamed milk. I found the best milk to be, of course, oat milk, but you do you, boo.
Dirty Chai Latte with Almond Milk
Throw a couple of espresso shots in here, and you've got a killer drink – literally. If you need to be productive on a particular day, order a Dirty Chai. I just love the balance between sweetness and spice that Starbucks' chai has. It definitely leans sweet, though, so if you're used to a chai with bite, prepare yourself.
Honey Citrus Mint Tea
The Honey Citrus Mint Tea (AKA Medicine Ball) may be a scrappy DIY way to cure you of your head colds, but I also think it's a massively tasty beverage for simply sipping in good health. It's zingy, minty, and lemony, which offers a really nice break from the milky, sweet, espresso-filled drinks people usually order from Starbucks.
Pumpkin Spice Latte with Half Pumps
Ah – a true classic when it comes to the Starbucks fall menu. PSLs are perfectly sweetened with pumpkin, but can be a lot sometimes. That's why I recommend ordering your next Pumpkin Spice Latte with half pumps. Don't worry – the pumpkin will definitely still shine through – it just won't be fully in your face.
Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato
There was a customer I had that ordered this Starbucks hot drink almost every single day when I was a barista there. And I didn't understand their undying love for the seasonal drink until I tried it! The Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato is like if you poured out a hot, steaming cup of the fall season. It has undertones of famed apple desserts, but gets a caffeinated punch from blonde espresso. I love it as-is, but again, you can always customize your drink.
Peppermint Mocha with Half Pumps
The Peppermint Mocha is, undeniably, an icon. You can be pretty sneaky and order it year-round, too! Like I mentioned, Starbs keeps their peppermint syrup stocked at all times, so all you have to do to get your paws on the hot drink is order a latte with mocha and peppermint pumps. Easy. Since this bev can overwhelm with syrup like the PSL, I'd suggest trying it with half pumps if you're not ready for an instant sugar rush.
Brown Sugar Oat Milk Latte with Blonde Espresso
One Starbucks barista noted on Redditthat a latte with Brown Sugar syrup, oat milk, and Blonde espresso is their go-to drink. They said it "tastes like an oatmeal cookie," which sounds *so* delectable. I will add that Blonde espresso is a little bit sweeter than Starbucks' signature espresso shots, so it's always a nice substitute if you're craving extra oomph.
Hot Blonde Vanilla Latte with Whipped Cream, Plus Two Extra Pumps of Vanilla and Caramel
This commenter likes their Starbucks hot drinks sweet AF. With extra syrups and whipped cream, there's truly no telling just how decadent this vanilla latte is.
Blonde Flat White with Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Powder Steamed into the Milk
This flat white, suggested by another barista, gets its charm from some cinnamon steamed into the milk. Yes, you can in fact order your milk that way at Starbucks, and it's heavenly.
Lead photo by Sidorela Shehaj / PEXELS.
