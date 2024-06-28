10 Beauty Brands I Absolutely Swear By To Get The Effortless French Girl Look
Due to the hot summer sun, I like my makeup and skincare to feel light and not too cake-y — and that's exactly where my favorite french girl beauty brands come in. The quintessential "french girl" look is effortless, natural, and seemingly barely there, meant to enhance your given gorgeous features with just a few light extra touches. With that in mind, I accumulated my top favorite beauty brands from skincare to makeup to show you everything you need to get that effortless, french girl look that we're all aiming for this summer. Straight from your pinterest board to real life, here are all of my favorite products.
Typology
Typology Tinted Serum
Want that natural, french girl skin? This tinted serum is the key! It's vegan and made with squalane, aloe vera, and vitamin C, which is essential for hydrated and healthy looking skin with a bit of tint for coverage. I love a tinted serum because they're somewhat dual purpose, both giving your skin coverage and making it healthier.
Rouje
Rouje Beauty Beach Waves Hair Set
I've shopped from Rouje (founded by Jeanne Dumas, french style icon) for quite a while, and their pieces never miss! Alongside their exceptional fashion selection, they've launched a beauty section that's just as good! This hair set with hairspray, hair oil, a chic comb, and makeup bag couldn't get any cuter. This is how you get the messy, texturized, french girl hair that's all over pinterest! I couldn't be more obsessed!
Rouje
Rouje Beauty Blush and Highlight Palette
Another Rouje Beauty item, because this palette will be essential to getting that natural, dewy french girl skin! And it has everything you need in one palette. You have a lip color, blush, and highlighter to give you a glass-skin glow! It's an all-in-one product that I adore.
L'Occitane
L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil
I must confess...I have a serious addiction to this product. It's an almond shower gel that smells like heaven. L'Occitane is an OG french brand that's made in the South of Francenear Provence, and this gel has to be an absolute favorite of mine. It starts off as an oil that emulsifies with water to make a shower gel, and it smells absolutely phenomenal. This is a product I use every single day without fail. Fair warning: you will definitely get addicted to it too.
Amazon
Caudalie Elixir Spray
I've used this spray for over a decade, and no I'm not exaggerating. Caudalie is a french beauty brand that I use religiously, and I've tried almost every product — none of them disappoint. This spray is a daily ritual for me, every morning and every night. It has this fresh scent and cooling mist that relaxes you, making you feel so refreshed. Plus, this spray acts as a toner and really works as a great base for your skincare. A 100/10 french brand for me! Xoxo, a devoted Caudalie stan.
Violette FR
Violette FR Bisou Balm
This brand was started by Violette, a young french woman who was the Creative Director of Makeup at Guerlain at only 33 years old. Needless to say, she has quite a trusted resume in the beauty industry. This brand, Violette FR, is one I used often. I love their skincare products, and have heard raving reviews of her makeup as well. This Bisou Balm is the key to a tinted lip with some color and hydration! This is the quintessential french style — some coverage, but never too much!
Violette FR
Violette FR Bisou Blush
Want rosy french-girl cheeks? This bison blush is just the thing you need! This would be the perfect travel size item to throw in your bag to touch up your cheeks and lips on the go!
Amazon
Avene Eue Thermal Spray
I had to add another spray because this is a french girl must-have! I keep a travel-size in my purse and spray it whenever I feel like I need some touch-ups or hydration. I love this french brand, and always stop at the pharmacy in France to grab plenty of their products to take home.
Amazon
Embryolisse Moisturizer
This moisturizer is one of my favorites I've ever used! It's so rich and thick, and it works as the best primer to sit under your makeup. Almost every french girl beauty tutorial I've seen swears by this moisturizer, so definitely run to pick this one up on Amazon!
Amazon
Bioderma Micellar Water
And now we have the last step in our beauty routine: makeup remover! This is seriously such a go-to when it comes to removing makeup and getting it all off. I've been using this for years and it really is one of the best makeup removers and micellar waters. An essential in your french girl routine!
