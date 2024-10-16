When Is Starbucks' Red Cup Day?
The holidays at Starbucks are creeping up on us, people! Per menu leaks, Peppermint Mocha season will return on November 7. If you’re a die-hard Starbucks fan, you know Red Cup Day is a whole holiday in itself – the frenzy for a free reusable cup is truly no joke. There’s even an entire website dedicated to counting down the madness! Even though there’s no official word on when Red Cup Day 2024 will be, there are several clues that cue us into the annual event. Scroll on for details!
What is Red Cup Day?
Red Cup Day is Starbucks’ highly-awaited annual event that marks the start of holiday beverage season at the coffee chain. For one day only (and while supplies last), customers who order any of Starbucks’ holiday drinks receive a reusable red cup that features a bespoke design for the respective year.
Here’s a list of all the drinks rumored to be available on the Starbucks holiday menu starting November 7:
- Peppermint Mocha
- Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha
- Caramel Brûlée Latte
- Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
- Chestnut Praline Latte
- Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew
- Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai
What do the red cups look like for 2024?
Starbucks hasn’t officially announced when Red Cup Day will be for 2024, let alone what the famed red cups will look like this go-around. The one obvious point is that the cups will be red! They’ll also likely feature some festive motifs that echo the holiday season. Last year’s red cups boasted playful white and green stars and ornament-like shapes.
Why should I participate in Red Cup Day?
Red Cup Day = freebies, which can feel really rewarding if you’re really into receiving free goodies. Plus, it’s just a fun way to lean into the holiday spirit. The red reusable cup keeps giving beyond Red Cup Day, though! Every time you use the reusable cup for future Starbucks orders, you get a 10-cent discount as well as 25 bonus stars toward your Starbucks Rewards account to save up for more discounts on drinks, food, and merchandise.
When is Starbucks' Red Cup Day 2024?
Again, Starbucks hasn’t alerted us on when Red Cup Day will be for 2024, but based on previous Red Cup Days, we can infer it’ll land on the third Thursday of November. In 2022, Red Cup Day happened on November 17, and for 2023, it was November 16. The third Thursday of November in 2024 hits on November 21, so mark your calendars, everyone!
Additionally, check back here for official info as Red Cup Day approaches.
