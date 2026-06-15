Starbucks’ Drops New Blue Coconut Drinks For Summer — Here's What's Next

Okay, the amazing Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew from Starbucks spring menu may have paved the way, but something even better is coming to help us celebrate the start of summer. This time Starbucks is bringing refreshing, tropical, and blue flavors (via blue spirulina) into the mix.

Starting June 16, you’ll be able to happily sip on the brand-new Blue Coconut Refresher and Iced Blue Coconut Matcha! I actually had a chance to sneak-peek try them, and they are truly delicious, light, tropical, creamy and the perfect way to start a summer day or fuel your summer road trip. Even better? Every purchase helps support access to safe, clean water around the world through Water.org's Get Blue initiative.

Let's get into Starbucks new summer 2026 menu!

Starbucks Blue Coconut Refresher The Blue Coconut Refresher combines coconut, strawberry and açaí flavors, hand-shaken with ice and blue spirulina for color. It's light, fruity, and refreshing on a hot summer day. You can also customize the drink as: Blue Coconut Lemonade Refresher , made with lemonade

, made with lemonade Ocean Drink, made with coconutmilk Like Starbucks' other Refreshers, you can customize the caffeine levels and B vitamins. Iced Blue Coconut Matcha If the Refresher is your poolside drink, the Iced Blue Coconut Matcha is your tropical dessert. This dreamy iced matcha blends sweet mango flavors with creamy toasted coconut cold foam, while blue spirulina gives it its dreamy color. The result tastes almost like a light coconut cream dessert in drink form. It's creamy without being heavy and somehow manages to transport you straight to vacation mode with every sip. Look for both to drop June 16!

COMING SOON Starbucks Can’t get enough of the summer drops? You’re in luck! Starbucks has an entirely new wave of summer drinks hitting menus this July. Plus, later this season, the iconic, fan-favorite Unicorn Frappuccino returns for one weekend to close out the summer. This viral drink popped up early this year (again) at Coachella. Stay tuned for details!

S'mores Frappuccino Returns July 1 Starbucks Inspired by the classic campfire treat, S’mores Frappuccino is making a comeback, along with the S’mores Cold Brew. Starbucks Rewards members get exclusive early access on June 30 before the official menu launch on July 1. The legendary Frappuccino blends vanilla syrup, coffee, milk, and ice, all layered over marshmallow-flavored whipped cream and rich milk chocolate sauce.

Blended Energy Refreshers Arrive July 14 Starbucks Mark your calendars for July 14! Starbucks is dropping an all-new line of Blended Energy Refreshers to keep you fueled all summer long. These refreshing drinks combine bright fruit flavors with lemonade or coconut milk, all blended with ice and real fruit pieces. The lineup includes: Blended Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Energy Refresher

Blended Mango Strawberry Lemonade Energy Refresher Plus, there's a brand-new Blended Pink Energy Drink on the way with matching merch to boot!

Pink Drink-Inspired Merch Drops July 7 Starbucks Pink Drink energy is taking over the merch wall! A brand-new line of seasonal Starbucks merchandise is officially dropping in coffeehouses on July 7. Get ready for colorful drinkware and the cutest summer accessories, including an oversized keychain, fun hair clips, and a must-have belt bag. Which one are you grabbing?

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