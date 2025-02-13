OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Why did they ever get rid of these?!

25 Discontinued Starbucks Items You Forgot Existed (But Really Want Back On Menus)

Discontinued Starbucks Items
Codi Foster / Dupe
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 13, 2025
Meredith Holser
For as many new menu items Starbucks has launched in the past several years or so, there’s a whole slew of drinks, syrups, and food items that were sadly slashed from the menu. Starbucks was founded way back in 1971, so you can only imagine the multitude of offerings that have come and gone since!

If you’re a Starbucks fan yearning for the return of the Orange Mocha or craving their famed Bagel Bites (same here), we bet you totally forgot about the rest of these 25 amazing (but discontinued) Starbucks items.

Scroll on for 25 discontinued Starbucks items that’ll jog your memory of the coffee chain’s menu lineup and have your cravings running wild!

Discontinued Starbucks Drinks

Starbucks Salted Caramel Mocha

Starbucks

1. Salted Caramel Mocha

This discontinued mocha drink featured a strong salted caramel flavor, thanks to the smoked sea salt it was crafted with. Though your Starbucks baristas could make a very similar drink using the chain's caramel syrup and some sea salt, they no longer carry the smoked sea salt.

One barista Redditor said "it’s not the same unless we have the smoked sea salt.”

Many more agreed in the thread: "The salt was the best part," another person wrote. "When I'd go order of they said they were out of the salt, I'd pick a different drink!"

“I actually am glad Starbucks doesn’t have these anymore," one more user commented. "I probably gained 20lbs alone because of this one drink. Soooo good."

Starbucks Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher

Starbucks UK

2. Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher

“I’m still salty over this!” one Redditor said about the now-discontinued Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher. It's still sold in the UK, so you could hop across the pond if you're really craving it!

Starbucks Valencia Orange Refresher

Tasting Table

3. Valencia Orange Refresher

R.I.P. to this orange-flavored Refresher. Gone, but not forgotten!

Starbucks Cool Lime Refresher

Starbucks UK

4. Cool Lime Refresher

Starbucks actually sold a lime-forward Refresher, too. But no longer. 😭

Starbucks Dark Cherry Mocha

Starbucks

5. Dark Cherry Mocha

Oh, this sounds so good. Made with a mix of dark chocolate mocha and cherry syrup (which Starbies no longer carries... for now), this bev was also orderable iced or in Frappuccino form.

Starbucks Orange Mocha

Starbucks Bahamas

6. Orange Mocha

Orange and chocolate is an immaculate flavor combo – we wish Starbucks would bring it back! But for now, it's only sold in the Bahamas.

Starbucks Gingerbread Latte

Starbucks

7. Gingerbread Latte

The Gingerbread Latte is one of those discontinued Starbucks items that always has a big hullabaloo surrounding its disappearance. It was a seasonal drink that was so popular around the winter holidays for its warm, cozy flavors.

"I don't get why they discontinued it when it was so popular,” one Redditor complained. Same.

Starbucks S\u2019mores Frappuccino

Starbucks New Zealand

8. S’mores Frappuccino

When it comes to very sweet Starbucks sips, the now-gone S'mores Frappuccino hit the nail on its head.

"This was my favorite thing ever," one Redditor noted. "The 'marshmallow' component was iconic."

To our surprise, it's actually available on the Starbucks New Zealand menu!

Starbucks Oprah Chai

eBay

9. Oprah Chai

Per Starbucks, Oprah teamed up with Starbucks in 2014 to create the Teavana Oprah Chai Tea, which raised $21 million to support youth education organizations across the country. An iconic collab, if you ask us!

Baristas on Reddit noted the Oprah Chai “seemed a lot more cinnamon-y compared to normal chai.” It was also reportedly vegan while the regular Starbucks chai technically isn't since it's made with honey.

Starbucks Juniper Latte

Reddit

10. Juniper Latte

With herby notes, the Juniper Latte likely didn't last long on Starbucks menus because of its unique (and honestly, lesser-known) flavor profile. It came around once around the holidays, and poof, it was gone just as quickly.

It was my favorite drink that I knew would only last a season," one Starbucks fan said.

Discontinued Starbucks Syrups

Starbucks Raspberry Syrup

Amazon

1. Raspberry Syrup

Starbucks no longer sells raspberry syrup. *Cries.* It was so tasty as an addition to both regular mochas and white chocolate mochas alike!

Starbucks Pineapple Ginger Syrup

Walmart

2. Pineapple Ginger Syrup

We had no clue Starbies ever served something like this! Pineapple and ginger sounds like such a nice, refreshing combo for a summery sip like a Refresher or iced tea – but we sadly will never know what it's like.

Starbucks Irish Cream Syrup

Walmart

3. Irish Cream Syrup

Remember Starbucks' Irish Cream Cold Brew? Us, too. We miss it! Turns out, Irish cream used to be a pretty regular flavor at the chain. Per one barista:

“When I first started in 2003, it was part of the permanent syrup lineup. When it was brought back for a few years for the Irish Cream cold brew, I was overjoyed because I could make Irish Cream lattes again. Then corporate had the audacity to not bring it back last year.”

Discontinued Starbucks Food

Starbucks Almond Croissant

Reddit

1. Almond Croissant

Ooh, la la! We still yearn for this flaky pastry. Luckily, Starbucks still has the Chocolate Croissant and Ham & Swiss Croissant to fill the void from this discontinued item.

Starbucks Southwest Veggie Wrap

Kristen Carli / Mashed

2. Southwest Veggie Wrap

Real OG fans will remember the Southwest Veggie Wrap. Filled with potatoes, eggs, cheese, and black beans, it was a reliable vegetarian item in the Starbucks breakfast lineup.

“I talk about this at least once a week since they've discontinued it 😭,” one person said.

Starbucks Chicken & Hummus Box

Damn Delicious

3. Chicken & Hummus Box

Starbucks has slowly been pulling back on their protein box selection. One long-forgotten box is the Chicken & Hummus Box, which featured a healthy medley of hummus, chicken, cucumber, tomatoes, and pita bread for on the go snackin'.

“I think about this one monthly," one Redditor said. "So much protein in one lunch.”

"I lived on these for lunch," another said.

Chocolate Muffin

Anete Lusina / PEXELS

4. Chocolate Cream Cheese Muffins

Woah, these sound so yum. Anything with chocolate has our attention, obvi. Sadly, the Starbucks Chocolate Cream Cheese Muffins are nowhere to be found.

Bananas

Aleksandar Pasaric / PEXELS

5. Bananas

Back in the good old days, Starbucks sold bananas that could be enjoyed on their own or blended into drinks like smoothies (yes, smoothies!) and Frappuccinos.

“A Java Chip Frap with a banana blended in was delightful," one Redditor wrote.

Starbucks Chicken Caprese Panini

Starbucks Bahamas

6. Chicken Caprese Panini

Allegedly, Starbucks used to sell a ton of different panini flavors. In addition to the discontinued Chicken Caprese Panini, you could also find the Chicken Santa Fe Panini, Turkey Rustico Panini, Holiday Turkey Stuffing Panini, and the Chicken Artichoke Panini on menus.

Starbucks Salted Caramel Cake Pop

Momoluv / Instructables

7. Salted Caramel Cake Pop

Oh, wow. This cake pop looks divine. Too bad you can't order it anymore!

Strawberry Scone

Mobola Odukoya / PEXELS

8. Strawberry Crème Scones

Same goes for these strawberry-clad cones. We can't resist a sweet treat!

Starbucks Chicken Sausage Biscuit

Reddit

9. Chicken Sausage Biscuit

On the more savory side, we really wish Starbucks would pop off with more chicken-based breakfast options like this now-discontinued biscuit sammie.

Starbucks Bagel Bites

Starbucks Indonesia

10. Bagel Bites

Bagel bites were the bomb in Starbucks' heyday. Filled with cheese, they truly made a nice midday snack.

Starbucks Cookie Dough Cake Pop

Starbucks

11. Cookie Dough Cake Pop

Apparently this Cookie Dough Cake Pop was so beloved, there's even a petition to bring it back.

Starbucks Honey Pistachio Croissant

Jen Hartnett / Pinterest

12. Honey Pistachio Croissant

This treat looks like something you'd find at a gourmet bakery – but nope, it was one of Starbucks' very own. With sweet notes of honey and nutty pistachio, we think it'd go great with their current winter menu!

