Toasted Coconut, Ube and Lavender: Every New Drink Hitting Starbucks This Spring

Fans of Starbucks’ Dubai chocolate era will want to take advantage of the winter menu as much as possible while it lasts, because the coffeehouse chain is making way for an all-new spring menu. The lineup, launching March 3, will lean heavily into two vibrant flavor profiles: floral lavender and tropical coconut. Plus, they’re even bringing an ube-drenched drink to the menu!

While the return of Starbucks’ purple-hued lavender sips are sure to dominate social media feeds again, the number one drink we’re counting down to is the new Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew. More on that below!

Pair it all with a newly-reformulated chai designed for a more authentic spice profile, and Starbucks’ 2026 spring menu is shaping up to be one of the brand's most customizable seasons yet.

Below, find everything joining the Starbucks spring menu in 2026.

Starbucks will use a new chai recipe starting in March 2026 Starbucks Starbucks is launching a new chai recipe that’s “crafted for customization” on March 3. The new iteration will allow for seamless adjustments to sweetness, spice, and overall flavor. Starbucks says the new chai still allows customers to enjoy “the iconic chai flavor they know and love.” The new chai resembles Starbucks’ choice to update their matcha recipe, which included sugar in the past. The new, unsweetened matcha powder launched in January 2025 after customers requested a reformulation.

Toasted coconut syrup hits the menu Starbucks Starbucks will bring toasted coconut syrup to cafes starting March 3. The starting lineup includes the Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew and the Toasted Coconut Latte. Though the new flavor is launching seasonally in March, per Starbucks, the toasted coconut syrup is “soon to be available” year-round. Plus, for a limited time, the coffee chain will bring the Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato to menus, which combines both ube and coconut for a vibrant sip.

Lavender returns to Starbucks this spring Starbucks Starbucks’ lavender-flavored beverages will return to the spring menu on March 3 with a new drink and several fan-favorites coming back. Here’s what’ll be available: NEW! Iced Lavender Cream Chai

Iced Lavender Cream Matcha

Iced Lavender Latte

Lavender Crème Frappuccino

Peek at an adorable new cake pop Starbucks The Starbucks spring menu for 2026 will also feature the all-new Frog Cake Pop, which boasts a vanilla cake base made with buttercream dipped in a green chocolatey icing for decoration. We can already tell it’s going to make the cutest companion for any of the forthcoming spring menu drinks.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Starbucks menu news!