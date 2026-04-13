Starbucks' latest menu update might just be its most colorful one yet. Headlining the next seasonal lineup is none other than the Tropical Butterfly Refresher. It's coming in hot with a gorgeous purple-hued Refresher base and a scoop of mango-pineapple pearls. The coffeehouse's preview of the 2026 summer menu also confirmed the return of the legendary Unicorn Cake Pop and the Iced Horchata Shaken Espresso—nostalgia incoming!

Whether you’re looking for a caffeinated tropical escape or mellow espresso drink, here is your first look at every drink and treat hitting Starbucks starting May 12.

Meet the new Tropical Butterfly Refresher Starbucks The all-new Tropical Butterfly Refresher will hit the Starbucks summer menu on May 12, bringing a blend of passion fruit and guava that's paired with mango-pineapple pearls and a butterfly pea flower infusion that makes the drink look oh-so summery and picturesque. Like Starbucks' other Refresher flavors, the new beverage will also come with a caffeine boost.

Horchata drinks are on the menu Starbucks The Iced Horchata Shaken Espresso will return to the Starbucks summer menu on May 12! It's crafted with blonde espresso and horchata syrup for an authentic taste packed with notes of vanilla and toasted rice. Like the drink's name suggests, everything gets shaken together over ice and topped with oat milk, which pairs beautifully with the rest of the recipe. In addition to the Iced Horchata Shaken Espresso, you'll also be able to order the all-new Horchata Frappuccino this summer.

The Unicorn Cake Pop is back Starbucks To make summer even more whimsical, Starbucks is bringing back the Unicorn Cake Pop starting May 12. It features a "creamy" vanilla cake base mixed with confetti sprinkles and a white chocolate coating decorated with a unicorn face.

A sneak peek of Starbucks' summer merch (Miffy collab!) Starbucks Starbucks' summer merch collection is inspired by all the adventures the season brings—from road trips to camping excursions. The lineup will feature the typical mugs and tumblers plus a canvas mini tote bag (a la Trader Joe's!), a foldable picnic blanket, and more. In addition to the summer merch, there will be a Miffy x Starbucks collaboration hitting coffeehouses staring May 19. The collab spans past just drinkware—more details will be available in May.

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