I love summer but it feels just a little too hot for my favorite activity (building a campfire and roasting marshmallows). Good thing Starbucks' new summer menu for 2026 has the perfect fix: s'mores drinks! I got to try the new sips early and let me tell you, if you're a fan of this treat, then you simply can't miss these Starbucks drinks.

Let's take a closer look at Starbucks new S’mores Cold Brew with Marshmallow Cold Foam and S’mores Frappuccino®.

S'mores Starbucks Frappuccino® Chloe Williams/Brit + Co The Frapp is a tasty treat anytime you need to cool down this summer. While the cold brew has a deeper flavor (more on that later), the Frappuccino is definitely lighter with the graham cracker taking center stage in the flavor profile. "This beverage is not just about recreating the flavor of a favorite treat, it's about recreating a feeling — the joy of summer connection with friends,” Lisa Beckman said in a press release. “Then we brought that idea to life through a delicious Frappuccino, layering flavors and textures to create a multi-sensory and emotional experience."

Chloe Williams/Brit + Co I grew up on graham crackers, animal crackers, Teddy Grams...you name it, I ate it! So this drink was definitely a pleasant sip. Although I will admit this might be something you only want to sip on every once in awhile. A grande size of the S'mores Frappuccino has 480 calories, 67 grams of sugar, and 19 grams of fat. (For reference, the recommended daily sugar dose for an adult is 50 grams...)

S’mores Cold Brew with Marshmallow Cold Foam Chloe Williams / Brit + Co I am a hardcore S'mores lover, and a cold brew fanatic, so this Starbucks drink was right up my alley. The flavor is definitely more chocolatey than the Frappuccino (it reminded me a lot of a mocha), and it's got a good dose of flavor on top, too. “With the whipped cream and milk chocolate sauce layered throughout the drink, that first sip gives you the chocolate and marshmallow together — just like the first bite of a s’more,” Yi Wang-Delizo said. “For the S’mores Cold Brew, the cold foam provides the marshmallow flavor and that creamy, vanilla, fluffy texture, then we use a silky, smooth chocolate sauce, and top it with the crunchy graham cracker. These ingredients have a wide flavor spectrum, so you can pair it with a lot of other ingredients that we offer in our coffeehouses from chai to espresso to cold brew.”

Chloe Williams / Brit + Co I will admit that the graham cracker crumbles on top weren't my favorite...I'm really particular about any kind of bread or cracker product getting soggy (it just grosses me out), so having them end up at the bottom of the drink was not for me. A grande size of this Cold Brew comes in a little bit healthier than the Frappuccino at 220 calories, 27 grams sugar, and 10 grams fat.

Iced S'mores Chai Starbucks For tea lovers, an Iced S'mores Chai is also an option (360 calories, 48 grams sugar, 14 grams fat). I absolutely love Starbucks' chai (more than their coffee sometimes!) so this is great news for me. All three drinks are available now for a limited time! This is the perfect menu to celebrate the official start of summer 2026.

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