The Best Starbucks Food To Order, According To Employees & Customers
When it comes to Starbucks, it’s not always just about the coffee – they have a ton of food options that’ll have you hooked from the first bite. While some Starbucks food items are definitely worth skipping (looking at you, Kale & Mushroom Egg Bites), there are plenty of downright delicious picks.
Starbucks employees and die-hard fans just weighed in on their go-to food orders on Reddit, and their answers may surprise you!
Get ready to explore the best Starbucks food, straight from the experts who know it best.
Starbucks
1. Turkey, Provolone & Pesto on Ciabatta
This lunch sandwich came up several times amongst Starbucks employees and fans. It features sliced turkey breast, melted provolone cheese, dry-roasted red peppers, and basil pesto in between slices of ciabatta. One sandwich has 32 grams of protein, too!
Starbucks
2. Ham & Swiss Croissant
Next up, the classic Ham & Swiss Croissant! I always ate this for breakfast when I worked at Starbucks, and can confirm it's very worth ordering.
One Reddit user admitted that they "eat wayyyyyy more" of these than they "care to admit." They said that "They’re just so damn good” – very true!
Starbucks
3. Egg White Bagels (Custom)
One Starbucks employee said that they use their mark-outs (1 free food item + 1 free bev every shift!) to make their very own concoction: egg white egg bites on an everything bagelwith avocado spread. Sounds delish.
Starbucks
4. Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes
These baked bites were mentioned a whopping 10 times on the Reddit thread.
“Grew up hating eggs, never never [ate] them," one person wrote. "But I will tear up those chive bites with some sriracha, salt, and pepper."
"Hear me on this one," another user commented. "Always double toast your egg bites and toast your panini sandwiches from the case open faced. Always.” Now I've gotta try it!
Tip: to get any heated food item at Starbucks double-toasted, simply say 'extra crispy' or 'double-toasted' when you go to order.
Starbucks
5. Spicy Falafel Pocket
This Starbucks food menu newcomer seems to be pretty popular already. It came out in January 2025 with their winter menu launch, which also includes the never-seen-at-Starbucks drink, the Cortado.
“The falafel wrap just came out, but I'm in love,” one user said.
“Me too!" another person agreed. "Never been huge into falafel – it always tasted dry to me. This one is just right. Also the new dipping sauce is a welcome add on.”
"The fact that it's vegan too makes it perfect,” one more Redditor gushed.
The Spicy Falafel Pocket includes smashed falafel, creamy hummus, roasted red bell peppers, pickled onions, and a spicy herb sauce packed into a lavash flatbread.
Starbucks
6. Iced Lemon Loaf
“That damn lemon loaf,” one user quickly commented. And they're so right for that.
The Iced Lemon Loaf would be on weekly rotation when I worked as a Starbucks barista. It's entirely too sugary, but perhaps that's what had me hooked. And that thick layer of icing, too!
Starbucks
7. Cinnamon Coffee Cake
“I love their blueberry scones and their coffee cakes," one Redditor wrote. "They pair nicely with a large iced blonde americano 😋.” Sounds yum!
In fact, Starbucks has a ton of great bakery items, but this coffee cake typically comes out on top for being super moist, plus its crumbly topping is downright addicting.
Starbucks
8. Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap
The SFW is a total classic when it comes to the best Starbucks food items. It's 100% vegetarian and is made with fluffy cage-free egg whites, spinach, feta cheese, and sun-dried tomato cream cheese. It makes a nourishing savory bite for breakfast or lunch.
Starbucks
9. Egg, Pesto & Mozzarella Sandwich
I fear this breakfast sandwich is my new addiction whenever I go to Starbucks. The egg is always fluffy and flavorful, the cheese always melty, and I think the pesto adds a nice tang to it all. Plus, it has 21 grams of protein, so I don't have to worry about feeling hungry after I chow down on it.
“I'm a fan,” one Redditor said.
“Garbage for my cholesterol but 🤌🏻,” another person noted.
"I've been putting chili oil on it as well and its soooo good,” one more user said. Spicy!
Starbucks
10. Cheese Danish
The Starbucks Cheese Danish is very good, but one employee's minor edit to it sounds ahh-mazing: they add a sprinkling of the Cinnamon Dolce topping (AKA cinnamon and sugar) on top to up the sweetness!
I wouldn't necessarily recommend ordering your danish like this at the counter to avoid eye rolls from your baristas, but take it home and add your own cinnamon sugar, and boom – you've got yourself a truly elevated Starbucks snack!
