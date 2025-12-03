The queen is back.
Nicole Kidman's New Thriller Show Will Fill The 'Big Little Lies' Void — Here's Your First Look!
Nicole Kidman is back on our screens — but not as a CIA Supervisor like in Paramount's Lioness, or the queen of AMC, but as a medical examiner. In Prime Video's new thriller Scarpetta, based on the books of the same name, Nicole stars as Kay Scarpetta, whose return to her hometown allows her to reconnect with her sister, and unearth a ton of secrets. And with the murder, mystery, and sisterhood of it all, I can't help but think of Big Little Lies! Well, Prime Video finally just dropped a first look at the new series and this is one show I can't wait for.
Here's everything you need to know about Nicole Kidman's Scarpetta, coming to Prime Video soon.
Is there going to be a Scarpetta TV series?
Prime Video
Yes, there's a brand new Scarpetta TV show coming to Prime Video this spring!
Where can I watch the Scarpetta TV series?
Prime Video
Scarpetta premieres on Prime Video on March 11, 2026.
Who will play Lucy in the Scarpetta series?
Prime Video
Ariana DeBose plays Lucy in the new show.
Who's in the Scarpetta cast?
Prime Video
The full Scarpetta cast includes:
- Nicole Kidman as Kay Scarpetta
- Jamie Lee Curtis as Dorothy
- Ariana DeBose as Lucy Farinelli-Watson
- Bobby Cannavale as Pete Marino
- Simon Baker as Benton Wesley
- Sosie Bacon as Abby Turnball
- Charlie B. Foster as Wingo
- Janet Montgomery as Janet
- Stephanie Faracy as Maggie Cutbush
- Mike Vogel as Bill Boltz
- Tiya Sircar as Blaise Fruge
- Anna Diop as Sierra "Tron" Patron
- Graham Phillips as younger Matt Petersen
- Rosy McEwen as younger Kay Scarpetta
- Jake Cannavale as younger Pete Marino
- Amanda Righetti as younger Dorothy
- Hunter Parrish as younger Benton Wesley
- Georgia King as younger Maggie Cutbush
Where will Scarpetta be filmed?
Prime Video
Scarpetta was filmed in Nashville from October 2024 to March 2025.
How many episodes are in Scarpetta?
Prime Video
Scarpetta was ordered for two seasons by Prime Video, and each season will have 8 episodes. If the episodes air weekly, here's the release schedule you can expect:
- Season 1, Episode 1 would premiere on Prime Video March 11, 2026
- Season 1, Episode 2 would premiere on Prime Video March 18, 2026
- Season 1, Episode 3 would premiere on Prime Video March 25, 2026
- Season 1, Episode 4 would premiere on Prime Video April 1, 2026
- Season 1, Episode 5 would premiere on Prime Video April 8, 2026
- Season 1, Episode 6 would premiere on Prime Video April 15, 2026
- Season 1, Episode 7 would premiere on Prime Video April 22, 2026
- Season 1, Episode 8 would premiere on Prime Video April 29, 2026
