Nicole Kidman's New Thriller Show Will Fill The 'Big Little Lies' Void — Here's Your First Look!

Nicole Kidman is back on our screens — but not as a CIA Supervisor like in Paramount's Lioness, or the queen of AMC, but as a medical examiner. In Prime Video's new thriller Scarpetta, based on the books of the same name, Nicole stars as Kay Scarpetta, whose return to her hometown allows her to reconnect with her sister, and unearth a ton of secrets. And with the murder, mystery, and sisterhood of it all, I can't help but think of Big Little Lies! Well, Prime Video finally just dropped a first look at the new series and this is one show I can't wait for.

Here's everything you need to know about Nicole Kidman's Scarpetta, coming to Prime Video soon.

Is there going to be a Scarpetta TV series? Prime Video Yes, there's a brand new Scarpetta TV show coming to Prime Video this spring!

Where can I watch the Scarpetta TV series? Prime Video Scarpetta premieres on Prime Video on March 11, 2026.

Who will play Lucy in the Scarpetta series? Prime Video Ariana DeBose plays Lucy in the new show.

Who's in the Scarpetta cast? Prime Video The full Scarpetta cast includes: Nicole Kidman as Kay Scarpetta

Where will Scarpetta be filmed? Prime Video Scarpetta was filmed in Nashville from October 2024 to March 2025.

How many episodes are in Scarpetta? Prime Video Scarpetta was ordered for two seasons by Prime Video, and each season will have 8 episodes. If the episodes air weekly, here's the release schedule you can expect: Season 1, Episode 1 would premiere on Prime Video March 11, 2026

