After That Shocking Cliffhanger, ‘Young Sherlock’ Season 2 Is Officially Happening on Prime Video

My entire social media has been taken over by Dónal Finn. Or more specifically, edits of his run in Hadestown, his role in The Other Bennet Sister, and fan casts of him in Emily Henry's upcoming Book Lovers movie (linking the fan cast here because it's just too good). Well the good news is that we'll get to see him onscreen again soon because his series Young Sherlock, also starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, just got renewed for season 2.

And after the end of season 1 had more than a few cliffhangers (Sherlock's sister ended up being alive, his father was the criminal mastermind, and Moriarty starts playing his tricks), season 2 can't come soon enough. Here's the latest update.

Keep reading for everything we know about Young Sherlock season 2, coming soon to Prime Video.

Will there be a season 2 for Young Sherlock Holmes? Prime Video Yes, we're getting a Young Sherlock season 2! The renewal was announced on April 14 — to a lot of celebration from both fans and the cast. And what's even better is that Guy Ritchie will be directing the season 2 premiere. "Still smiling. With friends like these, who needs enemies?" Dónal Finn wrote on Instagram. "And we go at it again…" Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios talked about the success of the show in a statement, saying, “Young Sherlock has that rare magic—millions of fans around the world aren’t just watching a detective story, they’re falling in love with the origin of an icon. Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill have cracked the code on making Sherlock’s early years feel fresh, dangerous, and utterly addictive, and have introduced a compelling take on James Moriarty that sets the stage for what’s to come. We can’t wait to see where they take him next in Season Two.”

What is Young Sherlock about? Prime Video Sherlock Holmes (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) arrives at Oxford with an edge and a lot of curiosity. When he meets James Moriarty (Dónal Finn) and Princess Shou'an (Zine Tseng), they end up getting sucked into an unexpected case full of secrets, murder, and mystery. Here's a breakdown of the episodes: Season 1, Episode 1, "The Case of the Missing Scrolls" premiered on March 4, 2026

premiered on March 4, 2026 Season 1, Episode 2, "The Case of the Burnt Photograph" premiered on March 4, 2026

premiered on March 4, 2026 Season 1, Episode 3, "The Case of the Unarmed Man" premiered on March 4, 2026

premiered on March 4, 2026 Season 1, Episode 4, "The Case of the Missing Button" premiered on March 4, 2026

premiered on March 4, 2026 Season 1, Episode 5, "The Case of Young Sherlock Holmes" premiered on March 4, 2026

premiered on March 4, 2026 Season 1, Episode 6, "The Case of the Killing Jar" premiered on March 4, 2026

premiered on March 4, 2026 Season 1, Episode 7, "The Case of the Two Corners" premiered on March 4, 2026

premiered on March 4, 2026 Season 1, Episode 8, "The Case of Beatrice Holmes" premiered on March 4, 2026

Who's in the Young Sherlock cast? Prime Video Young Sherlock has some of the best actors bringing new life to these characters, and we get a whole new spin on these people we're familiar with. The cast includes: Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes

as Sherlock Holmes Dónal Finn as James Moriarty

as James Moriarty Zine Tseng as Princess Gulun Shou'an

as Princess Gulun Shou'an Max Irons as Mycroft Holmes

as Mycroft Holmes Colin Firth as Sir Bucephalus Hodge

as Sir Bucephalus Hodge Natascha McElhone as Cordelia Holmes

as Cordelia Holmes Joseph Fiennes as Silas Holmes

as Silas Holmes Holly Cattle as Edie

as Edie Numan Acar as Esad Kasgarli

as Esad Kasgarli Ravi Aujla as Professor Kishore Malik

as Professor Kishore Malik Ian Midlane as Professor Ambrose Roberts

as Professor Ambrose Roberts Scott Reid as Constable Lestrade

as Constable Lestrade Simon Delaney as Detective Fitget

as Detective Fitget Adam James as Dr. Charles Maltby

as Dr. Charles Maltby Rachel Shelley as Anna Tilcott

Is Watson in Young Sherlock season 2? Prime Video We haven't met Dr. Watson quite yet — but I'd love to see Moriarty and Sherlock have their falling out before Sherlock teams up with his iconic partner. Stay tuned for an official update on that casting!

Where did Young Sherlock film? Prime Video The show reportedly filmed around the UK and Spain from July 2024 to February 2025.

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This post has been updated.