Conformity Gate Debunked? What The 'Stranger Things' Documentary Reveals About That Ending

A new Stranger Things documentary about the Duffer Brothers' final season has hit Netflix, on the heels of the finale of Stranger Things and #ConformityGate theories that claimed we could be getting a secret ninth episode. Well, before One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 hit the streamer, a brand new theory emerged that claimed the documentary itself could serve as a meta final episode that would answer all the questions the finale left us with.

The core of the theory references the Nightmare on Elm Street documentary that proved villain Freddy Kreuger was actually alive — and Stranger Things fans thought this could be an Easter egg that the Stranger Things documentary would reveal Eleven survived the finale.

Okay so did One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 end up being another Stranger Things finale? And is Eleven alive? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

The Latest Update On The 'Stranger Things' Documentary Netflix So, ICYMI, the latest Stranger Things theory revolved around the idea that the new Netflix documentary would serve as an extension of the final season (and not just a look behind the scenes). The Duffer Brothers are known for pulling inspiration from a variety of '80s and '90s movies, and fans wondered if the new doc would reference Wes Craven's New Nightmare, a Nightmare on Elm Street documentary that unraveled everything viewers thought they knew about the franchise by revealing Freddy Kreuger was actually still alive because he's a demonic entity trapped in the movie series (meaning New Nightmare wasn't a documentary, but a meta seventh film in the series). Stranger Things fans totally ran with the theory, hoping against hope (and reports) that the Stranger Things documentary would end up fixing problems they had with the eighth episode of season 5. Now that the documentary is out, clips from the project are flooding social media, with lots of different opinions. But the general consensus? That the cast wasn't thrilled with the way it ended. The finale (which, BTW, hadn't been written when episode 1 was filmed, according to the documentary) features Eleven sacrificing herself to save Mike and the rest of the Party, even though Mike still has hope that it was all an illusion and she survived. One viral clip features the read through of Mike and Eleven's final onscreen conversation, with actor Finn Wolfhard breaking down in tears. "you can tell while finn was getting emotional millie was pissed as f—k," one user tweeted, while another posted a photo of Millie Bobby Brown curled up on the couch, saying, "this was her hearing them read all their characters happy ending while hers died like 20 minutes ago .. IM GONNA JUMP." So, all in all, here's the recap: the documentary really was just a documentary and it did not confirm Eleven lived — or that she ever reunited with Mike.

Will there be a Stranger Things documentary? Yes, a Stranger Things documentary called One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 is on Netflix now, and it's giving us all the behind the scenes tea on how the cast and crew brought the final eight episodes to life (yes, that was another jab at #ConformityGate. Sorry, I'm done). The new trailer shows off everything from the table reads to the hilarious antics of Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery during filming. Plus, of course, we also see the cast cry plenty of tears. And I'll admit, the finale got me! I couldn't help but cry when Mike, Max, Will, Lucas, and Dustin said goodbye to childhood when they played one final game of Dungeons and Dragons, then left Mike's basement. So I think there's a pretty good chance I could weep during this documentary too.

Where can I watch the Stranger Things documentary? You can watch the documentary on Netflix now, which is where you can also stream all five season of Stranger Things.

Who's featured in the documentary? Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix The Stranger Things doc goes behind the scenes of how season 5 was made so it features all the cast and crew you've seen over the last decade. Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, and Gaten Matarazzo are just a few of the stars you'll see alongside Matt and Ross Duffer and Shawn Levy.

