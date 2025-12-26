Everything You Need To Know About The 2-Hour 'Stranger Things' Season Finale

Stranger Things is officially ending next week (a sentence I can't believe I'm typing), and we're going out with a feature-length episode. Yep, that's right: the Stranger Things finale is just over two hours. The length, and the fact you have the chance to see it in a theater, makes this one of the most epic experiences ever. Here's your official guide to the finale a decade in the making.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Stranger Things finale.

Will Stranger Things season 5 finale be on Netflix? Netflix Yes, the Stranger Things season 5 finale is coming to Netflix, but you'll also be able to watch it in theaters! The episode is dropping on December 31, 2025 at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST.

How long is the Stranger Things finale? Netflix The finale is 2 hours and 5 minutes long.

Is a season 5 coming out for Stranger Things? Netflix Yes, you can watch the first two volumes of Stranger Things season 5 now (and rewatch before the finale airs!). Here's the release schedule we got this season: Season 5, Episode 1 “The Crawl” premiered November 26, 2025

“The Crawl” premiered November 26, 2025 Season 5, Episode 2 “The Vanishing of …” premiered November 26, 2025

“The Vanishing of …” premiered November 26, 2025 Season 5, Episode 3 “The Turnbow Trap” premiered November 26, 2025

“The Turnbow Trap” premiered November 26, 2025 Season 5, Episode 4 “Sorcerer” premiered November 26, 2025

“Sorcerer” premiered November 26, 2025 Season 5, Episode 5 “Shock Jock” premiered December 25, 2025

“Shock Jock” premiered December 25, 2025 Season 5, Episode 6 “Escape from Camazotz” premiered December 25, 2025

“Escape from Camazotz” premiered December 25, 2025 Season 5, Episode 7 “The Bridge” premiered December 25, 2025

“The Bridge” premiered December 25, 2025 Season 5, Episode 8 “The Rightside Up” premieres December 31, 2025

Who's in the Stranger Things season 5 cast? Netflix The Stranger Things season 5 cast includes: Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

as Eleven Noah Schnapp as Will

as Will Finn Wolfhard as Mike

as Mike Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas

as Lucas Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin

as Dustin Natalia Dyer as Nancy

as Nancy Charlie Heaton as Jonathan

as Jonathan Sadie Sink as Max

as Max Maya Hawke as Robin

as Robin Joe Keery as Steve

as Steve David Harbour as Hopper

as Hopper Winona Ryder as Joyce