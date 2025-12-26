One last time...
Everything You Need To Know About The 2-Hour 'Stranger Things' Season Finale
Stranger Things is officially ending next week (a sentence I can't believe I'm typing), and we're going out with a feature-length episode. Yep, that's right: the Stranger Things finale is just over two hours. The length, and the fact you have the chance to see it in a theater, makes this one of the most epic experiences ever. Here's your official guide to the finale a decade in the making.
Will Stranger Things season 5 finale be on Netflix?
Netflix
Yes, the Stranger Things season 5 finale is coming to Netflix, but you'll also be able to watch it in theaters! The episode is dropping on December 31, 2025 at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST.
How long is the Stranger Things finale?
Netflix
The finale is 2 hours and 5 minutes long.
Is a season 5 coming out for Stranger Things?
Netflix
Yes, you can watch the first two volumes of Stranger Things season 5 now (and rewatch before the finale airs!). Here's the release schedule we got this season:
- Season 5, Episode 1 “The Crawl” premiered November 26, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 2 “The Vanishing of …” premiered November 26, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 3 “The Turnbow Trap” premiered November 26, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 4 “Sorcerer” premiered November 26, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 5 “Shock Jock” premiered December 25, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 6 “Escape from Camazotz” premiered December 25, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 7 “The Bridge” premiered December 25, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 8 “The Rightside Up” premieres December 31, 2025
Who's in the Stranger Things season 5 cast?
Netflix
The Stranger Things season 5 cast includes:
- Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
- Noah Schnapp as Will
- Finn Wolfhard as Mike
- Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas
- Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin
- Natalia Dyer as Nancy
- Charlie Heaton as Jonathan
- Sadie Sink as Max
- Maya Hawke as Robin
- Joe Keery as Steve
- David Harbour as Hopper
- Winona Ryder as Joyce
Is season 6 of Stranger Things confirmed?
Netflix
Stranger Things season 5 is the last season of the show, meaning there won't be a season 6. But don't worry: they're taking care of everything.
“We do every last remaining thing we wanted to do with the Demogorgons and Mind Flayer and Vecna and the Upside Down and Hawkins and these characters,” Matt Duffer told Variety. “This is a complete story. It’s done.”