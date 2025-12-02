It's time to say goodbye to Hawkins.
Um, We Finally Have The 'Stranger Things' Finale Runtime
I am honestly kind of worried for the Stranger Things 5 finale — simply because it's one of my favorite TV shows of all time and I'm not ready for it to end. The series has been the center of conversation recently (mainly because fans are highlighting a variety of series that have had entire runs during the time ST has been on air), but the show is back on the forefront of our minds because Netflix made the biggest announcement ever: the Stranger Things finale is coming to theaters.
Here's everything you need to know about the Stranger Things finale.
How long is the Stranger Things finale?
Netflix
Netflix confirmed the final episode of Stranger Things season 5 will be two hours and five minutes long (via Entertainment Weekly).
Will the Stranger Things finale be in theaters?
Netflix
Yes, you'll have the chance to see the Stranger Things finale in theaters! The screenings will be in 350 theaters across America and Canada from December 31, 2025 at 5:00 PM PST (when the episodes drop on Netflix) through January 1, 2026.
“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for making it happen," the Duffer brothers told Tudum. "Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say b—hin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure."
Is Stranger Things Season 5 coming out?
Netflix
Yes, Stranger Things 5 is coming so soon! The season will be released in three installments:
- Part 1 premieres on November 26, 2025
- Part 2 premieres on December 25, 2025
- Part 3 premieres on December 31, 2025
Where can I watch Stranger Things season 5?
Netflix
Stranger Things 5 is coming to Netflix. You can watch the first four seasons now!
How many episodes are in Stranger Things season 5?
Netflix
Stranger Things 5 will have 8 episodes:
- Season 5, Episode 1 “The Crawl” premiered November 26, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 2 “The Vanishing of …” premiered November 26, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 3 “The Turnbow Trap” premiered November 26, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 4 “Sorcerer” premiered November 26, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 5 “Shock Jock” premieres December 25, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 6 “Escape from Camazotz” premieres December 25, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 7 “The Bridge” premieres December 25, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 8 “The Rightside Up” premieres December 31, 2025
How long are the episodes?
Netflix
A post went viral claiming every episode of Stranger Things 5 would be over 90 minutes long, but co-creator Ross Duffer cleared the air by posting the actual runtimes — which run from 54 minutes to 83 minutes for the first four episodes.
Who's in the Stranger Things 5 cast?
Netflix
The Stranger Things cast includes:
- Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
- Noah Schnapp as Will
- Finn Wolfhard as Mike
- Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas
- Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin
- Natalia Dyer as Nancy
- Charlie Heaton as Jonathan
- Sadie Sink as Max
- Maya Hawke as Robin
- Joe Keery as Steve
- David Harbour as Hopper
- Winona Ryder as Joyce
This post has been updated.