Um, We Finally Have The 'Stranger Things' Finale Runtime

I am honestly kind of worried for the Stranger Things 5 finale — simply because it's one of my favorite TV shows of all time and I'm not ready for it to end. The series has been the center of conversation recently (mainly because fans are highlighting a variety of series that have had entire runs during the time ST has been on air), but the show is back on the forefront of our minds because Netflix made the biggest announcement ever: the Stranger Things finale is coming to theaters.

Here's everything you need to know about the Stranger Things finale.

How long is the Stranger Things finale? Netflix Netflix confirmed the final episode of Stranger Things season 5 will be two hours and five minutes long (via Entertainment Weekly).

Will the Stranger Things finale be in theaters? Netflix Yes, you'll have the chance to see the Stranger Things finale in theaters! The screenings will be in 350 theaters across America and Canada from December 31, 2025 at 5:00 PM PST (when the episodes drop on Netflix) through January 1, 2026. “We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for making it happen," the Duffer brothers told Tudum. "Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say b—hin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure."

Is Stranger Things Season 5 coming out? Netflix Yes, Stranger Things 5 is coming so soon! The season will be released in three installments: Part 1 premieres on November 26, 2025

premieres on November 26, 2025 Part 2 premieres on December 25, 2025

premieres on December 25, 2025 Part 3 premieres on December 31, 2025

Where can I watch Stranger Things season 5? Netflix Stranger Things 5 is coming to Netflix. You can watch the first four seasons now!

How many episodes are in Stranger Things season 5? Netflix Stranger Things 5 will have 8 episodes: Season 5, Episode 1 “The Crawl” premiered November 26, 2025

“The Crawl” premiered November 26, 2025 Season 5, Episode 2 “The Vanishing of …” premiered November 26, 2025

“The Vanishing of …” premiered November 26, 2025 Season 5, Episode 3 “The Turnbow Trap” premiered November 26, 2025

“The Turnbow Trap” premiered November 26, 2025 Season 5, Episode 4 “Sorcerer” premiered November 26, 2025

“Sorcerer” premiered November 26, 2025 Season 5, Episode 5 “Shock Jock” premieres December 25, 2025

“Shock Jock” premieres December 25, 2025 Season 5, Episode 6 “Escape from Camazotz” premieres December 25, 2025

“Escape from Camazotz” premieres December 25, 2025 Season 5, Episode 7 “The Bridge” premieres December 25, 2025

“The Bridge” premieres December 25, 2025 Season 5, Episode 8 “The Rightside Up” premieres December 31, 2025

How long are the episodes? Netflix A post went viral claiming every episode of Stranger Things 5 would be over 90 minutes long, but co-creator Ross Duffer cleared the air by posting the actual runtimes — which run from 54 minutes to 83 minutes for the first four episodes.

Who's in the Stranger Things 5 cast? Netflix The Stranger Things cast includes: Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

as Eleven Noah Schnapp as Will

as Will Finn Wolfhard as Mike

as Mike Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas

as Lucas Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin

as Dustin Natalia Dyer as Nancy

as Nancy Charlie Heaton as Jonathan

as Jonathan Sadie Sink as Max

as Max Maya Hawke as Robin

as Robin Joe Keery as Steve

as Steve David Harbour as Hopper

as Hopper Winona Ryder as Joyce

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for Brit + Co exclusives and a deeper look into your favorite TV shows.

This post has been updated.