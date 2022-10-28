Oct 28, 2022
This Easy Stuffed Mushroom Recipe Will Elevate Your Thanksgiving Starters
Hosting a Thanksgiving feast can lend itself to plenty of chaos. From keeping an eye on all of your delicious dishes to setting the table perfectly — there's a lot to keep track of. This holiday is really all about gratitude and wholesome celebration, so try not to sweat all the little details. In fact, let us help with menu prep for your Turkey Day with easy finds like this filling Greek Stuffed Mushroom recipe. These bites are filled with many fresh ingredients, making them a healthy option, too. Just combine, fill, bake and enjoy!
Ingredients for our Greek Stuffed Mushroom Recipe
- 12 Bella baby mushrooms (any medium-sized firm mushroom will work)
- 6-12 cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
- 12 Kalamata olives, pitted
- 12 Greek pepperoncini pepper slices
- 1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped
- 4 ounces feta cheese, cut into cubes
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 slices Genoa salami, thinly sliced
- Olive oil, for drizzling
- Lemon zest
How to Prepare Greek Stuffed Mushrooms
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Remove the stems from the mushrooms as well as any dirt.
- Face the mushrooms bottom side up in a baking dish and carefully fill each mushroom with the tomatoes, olives, pepperoncinis, and red onion. Top each mushroom with a feta cheese cube, salt and pepper, and Genoa salami. Drizzle with olive oil, then carefully place the baking dish in the oven. Roast the mushrooms for 20-25 minutes, or until the feta cheese is lightly browned.
- Remove the mushrooms from the oven, then top with the lemon zest all over. These can be served warm or at room temperature.
Recipe and photography by Sarah Anderson.