Amazon Heir of Storms by Lauryn Hamilton Murray Blaze is a Rain Singer whose birth summoned a devastating storm that killed thousands. She has been hidden away with the secret incredible power that also disappeared that day. When she and her twin brother, Flint, receive invitations to compete as future rulers, she decides to emerge from the darkness and go into battle. Danger and romance await her at the Golden Palace in the form of two suitors: the Crown Prince and an alluring newcomer to court. If Blaze wants to survive and take the throne, she’s going to have to explore her untapped power and choose her own story.

Amazon The Cruel Dawn by Rachel Howzell Hall Kaivara Megidrail was once praised for everything she had done as the Grand Defender of Vallendor, but now she is Diminished and sent away. Now, the realm she abandoned is near destruction as monsters roam free and gods make plans. Jadon Wake – blacksmith, prince, liar – can either save her or be her destruction. Kaivara will be haunted by the past and hunted by divine enemies, but ultimately she must decide to take back her power and come to terms with the truth about Jadon, or let the city she once fought for fall to a traitorous god.

Amazon Between These Broken Hearts by Lexi Ryan Princess Jasalyn faces only 11 days to live because of the deadly bargain she has made. While her life and the future of the shadow court lie in her hands, she must stop the evil King Mordeus. To stop evil from winning, she must get over her greatest fear and find him before it is too late, with Kendrick’s help. The shapeshifter Felicity has vanished from King Misha's dungeons, and her friends have been searching for her to no avail. Even if she is found, she still won't be able to escape the tragic fate of her and her family. In this lonely battle, she must call upon Misha even if she is the last person she can stand.

Amazon A Liar's Twisted Tongue by Caroline Cusanelli Desdemona Althenia was born in the lowest class of her society, but has hidden magic that could kill her if not controlled. She has survived this long on her wit alone, but fate had other plans. She finds herself at Visnatus Academy, where she will meet Prince Lucian Aibek, who has the weight of a kingdom on his shoulders. Desdemona could be what saves him – or destroys him. As their fates entwine, they will learn that trust is more dangerous than magic. Two choices loom: surrender to the darkness or let it remake them.

Amazon The Late-Night Witches by Auralee Wallace Cassie Beckett’s life is far from magical, with her three unruly kids, wild younger sister, and notably absent husband. She is not looking forward to the witching month of October. But when vampires arrive on Prince Edward Island, she must face the truth about her family secrets, which will lead her to learning about her own power. The downside is that evicting the vampires will also be her responsibility, which sucks. To get rid of the vampire, she must learn what it takes to be a witch and fight for her loved ones, because once it is Halloween night, the stakes will be higher than ever.

Amazon Fateless by Julie Kagawa Sparrow, a seventeen-year-old sworn to the Thieves Guild, is sent to steal a powerful ancient relic from the forgotten city of the Deathless Kings on a mission directly from The Circle, the mysterious group that controls the Thieves Guild. Sparrow and her group of thieves must team up with Raithe, a skilled assassin. During their quest, they will face an ancient force, a treacherous trap, and even what fate has in store for them. Their lives and their futures are on the line, and Sparrow must decide how far she will go to get power, loyalty, and survival.

Amazon Embrace the Serpent by Sunya Mara Saphira is an eighteen-year-old who, since being orphaned by the Empire, just wants to be invisible. She secretly has a gift for harnessing magic in gemstones, but allows another jewelsmith to claim her work to stay hidden. But the most eligible bachelor in the land is the Serpent King, a monster with dark magic and the ruler of the last free kingdom. When he sends his men to find the best jewelsmith, they find Saphira. When faced with choosing between falling into the Empire’s grasp and marrying a monster, she opts for the monster, even if it means being caught between her cold husband and the alluring huntsman.

Amazon Watch Me by Tahereh Mafi James Anderson is the first outsider to have infiltrated Ark Island, the last place the Reestablishment has control over. He has breached the authoritarian regime, even if he is doing it within a prison cell. It has been ten years since The Reestablishment fell, and it has been quiet. And The Reestablishment is ready to make a move, and they believe the perfect person for this is Rosabelle Wolff, a trained assassin who, if she is ordered to kill, will.

Amazon Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab In 1532, a young girl named María knew that her beauty would help her become a prize. Then one day, a stranger offers her a path where she must make a choice. In 1827, Charlotte's life was changed after a scandal. She is sent off to London, and there she would learn what the actual price of freedom was. In 2019, Alice moved halfway across the world to college for a change. But after an out-of-character one-night stand, she starts to question her past, present, and future, which leads her to thirst for revenge. This is a story about the beginning and end of life.

Amazon Katabasis by R. F. Kuang Alice Law wants to be one of the brightest minds in Magick. She has done everything to make this reality, sacrificing everything she loves just to work with Professor Grimes, the greatest magician in the world. Until he dies due to an accident that she could have caused. Alice must go save him from Hell because his recommendation could determine her future, and death will not stop her from pursuing her dreams. Peter Murdoch, her rival, has the same ideas as her and will not stop either. They share the determination to get Grimes, but their journey through Hell will be unlike any other. But Magick has its limits, and this will either unite them or destroy them.

Amazon Shield of Sparrows by Devney Perry This slow-burn, high-stakes romantic fantasy is about a forgotten princess forced into a life she never chose. She always obeyed her father and was never meant to rule, but when a legendary monster hunter walked into her life, everything changed. Now she must cross treacherous lands with a warrior who hates her, and who she hates as well, even though they are bound to be each other's life partners. She learns that everyone is choosing what her future will look like, but what if she refuses to listen to what they have to say and chooses her fate?

Amazon The Fallen & the Kiss of Dusk by Carissa Broadbent Mische made every sacrifice possible to ensure her loved ones were safe, even if that meant plunging the world into eternal night. Now she is imprisoned by the gods and obsessed with revenge, and Asar is desperate to find her. When a goddess offers them both a chance for redemption and a way back to each other, they embark on an extraordinary mission.

