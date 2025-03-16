21 Most-Anticipated Summer Books We Can't Wait To Read In 2025

Summer is just around the corner, and that means laying by the beach or the pool and getting lost in a good book. To kick off beach read season, we’ve rounded up some of the most-anticipated books coming to shelves this summer. From enchanted star-crossed lovers, romantic summer flings, and thrilling forbidden loves, these books should definitely be packed in your suitcase for any and all of your summer vacation plans!

Here are all the new books we can't wait to read this summer!

Amazon Along Came Amor by Alexis Daria (May 27, 2025) Ava Rodriguez is a divorced school teacher who meets the handsome Roman Vásquez, for a steamy one night stand – or at least what was intended to be a one night stand. But when Roman shows up as Ava’s cousin’s best man, things get complicated. Ava tries to hide her dirty little secret from her family, but Roman wants to be all-in. What started out as no strings attached has become much more complex.

Amazon Tell Them You Lied by Laura Leffler (May 27, 2025) Anna is beginning art school in New York and befriends Willow, a mysterious and moody art student who isn’t afraid to push boundaries. Five years later, Anna’s former muse Willow has turned into a shell of herself. When Anna tries to intervene in Willow’s life by staging a planned mugging, Willow goes missing on September 11th. Did Anna go too far, or did Willow play into Anna’s game all along? This thriller challenges the morality of revealing the truth when it may be better left unsaid.

Amazon The Love Haters by Katherine Center (May 20, 2025) Katie Vaughn’s career is sinking fast—so she takes a daring gig profiling Coast Guard rescue swimmer Tom "Hutch" Hutcheson. The problem? She can’t swim but pretends she can. Worse, Hutch is her coworker Cole’s estranged brother. In Key West, Katie gets caught in a whirlwind of secrets, swim lessons, and sizzling chemistry. With hurricanes, stolen kisses, and a chance to be truly brave, she must decide if facing her fears—including love—is worth the plunge.

Amazon Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (April 22, 2025) Optimistic Alice Scott and Pulitzer-winning Hayden Anderson both land on Little Crescent Island to write the biography of reclusive heiress Margaret Ives. When Margaret offers a one-month trial, Alice is determined to win. She’s great with people, eager to impress her family, and, strangely, rattling Hayden. But Margaret shares only fragments of her story, and an NDA keeps Alice and Hayden from comparing notes. As tension rises and sparks fly, their own story—like Margaret’s—could be a mystery, tragedy, or love ballad, depending on who tells it.

Amazon Audre & Bash Are Just Friends by Tia Williams (May 6, 2025) Audre, the junior class president and debate team captain, is spending the summer before her senior year writing her self help book, AKA her one-way ticket to Stanford. Bash, a mysterious new senior who everybody is crushing on, is spending his summer helping Audre complete her five wild dares to write about in her book. The scorching hot-summer leads to crazy chemistry the two friends can’t deny. Will Audre be able to maintain the friendship, or will she begin to fall for Bash?

Amazon Love On Tour by Lee Adams (June 17, 2025) Music executive Christine Matthews lives a quiet life until a broken heel sends her tumbling in front of country star Austin Garrett’s tour bus. When Austin realizes she pitched him his latest hit, he invites her to be his date at the CMT Awards, catapulting her into the spotlight. Suddenly, she’s facing cyberbullying, unwanted attention, and growing feelings for Austin’s tour manager, Matt. As past trauma resurfaces and threats turn dangerous, Christine must decide if chasing success and love is worth the risk—or if walking away is the only way to protect her heart.

Amazon It’s A Love Story by Annabel Monaghan (May 27, 2025) Jane Jackson, a former child sitcom star, is determined to make it as a Hollywood executive. Her mantra: fake it till you make it. But when she takes it too far and claims she can get popstar Jack Quinlan—her first kiss—to write a song for her movie, she’s in trouble. Now, she must turn to her old crush and frustrating cinematographer Dan Finnegan for help. Can Jane juggle her past and career, or will her lie unravel? This novel is perfect for those looking to escape the summer heat with an enemies-to-lovers romcom.

Amazon Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (June 3, 2025) Joan Goodwin has been fascinated by space since childhood. When she gets the chance to join NASA’s first group of women scientists in the space shuttle program, she leaps at it. Training alongside a Top Gun pilot, a brilliant scientist, and a bold group of astronauts, Joan forms unexpected friendships and discovers a love she never imagined. As they prepare for their first mission, she begins to question her place in the universe—until one fateful moment changes everything.

Amazon King of Ashes by S.A. Cosby (June 10, 2025) Roman Carruthers returns home to find his father in a coma, his brother drowning in debt to criminals, and his sister struggling to hold their crematorium business together. When he tries to buy Dante’s way out, he learns the hard way that real gangsters don’t play fair. With no other options, Roman offers himself as collateral. As he’s pulled deeper into a dangerous game, Neveah searches for answers about their mother’s mysterious disappearance. But Roman isn’t as weak as they think—and he’ll do whatever it takes to protect his family.

Amazon You Belong Here by Megan Miranda (July 29, 2025) Beckett Bowery thought she had her future planned out: stay in Wyatt Valley, Virginia and study at Wyatt College, the college her parents taught at. But when a tragedy leaves two men dead and her roommate goes on the run, she vows to stay as far away as possible from Wyatt Valley. Later when her daughter Delilah receives a full ride scholarship to Wyatt College, she is forced to confront her lingering fears and the fact that her past isn’t the only dangerous thing in Wyatt Valley.

Amazon The Enemy’s Daughter by Melissa Poett (May 6, 2025) Thirty-seven years after the Republic fell, war rages between the five clans and the Kingsland. Isadora, an eighteen-year-old healer, saves lives—until she’s struck by a poisoned arrow from Kingsland assassin Tristan. Instead of letting her die, Tristan uses rare magic to save her, unknowingly binding them together. Their connection gives him access to her memories, the key to destroying her people. But Isadora can see into him too. To protect her clan, she must outmaneuver Tristan, and resist the dangerous pull between them, before he claims victory and her heart.

Amazon Sounds Like Love by Ashley Poston (June 17, 2025) Joni Lark has a secret. She’s one of LA’s most coveted songwriters, but she can’t write anymore. Hoping to find inspiration, she returns home to Vienna Shores, North Carolina. But nothing is as she left it. Her best friend is distant, her mother’s memory is fading, and her family’s music venue is closing. Then Joni starts hearing a haunting melody and a stranger’s voice in her head. When the man behind the voice shows up in town, guarded and frustrating, they realize they must finish the song together or risk exposing their hearts and deepest secrets.

Amazon No Man’s Ghost by Jason Powell (May 6, 2025) Charles Davids is a rookie firefighter starting his first week with the FDNY, struggling to prove himself to his new team. The job is grueling, the training intense, and the pranks relentless—but the dangers are real. Across town, Alan Johnson, bitter and unhinged after being kicked out by his wife, begins reporting fake fires at her apartment every night. At first, it’s just a cruel joke. But soon, Alan wants more than revenge. As the calls escalate, Charles faces a trial by fire that could make or break him—and put lives on the line.

Amazon Ride with Me by Simone Soltani (May 20, 2025) After being left at the altar, Stella Baldwin dreads attending her cousin’s bachelorette party in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Formula 1 driver Thomas Maxwell-Brown is desperate for a break from his crumbling career and bad press. When a wild night ends with a ring on Stella’s finger and Thomas as her husband, they realize staying married might actually benefit them both. It’s impulsive, reckless, and maybe exactly what they need. Because sometimes, what happens in Vegas doesn’t need to stay there.

Amazon Such Good People by Amy Blumenfeld (July 8, 2025) During her freshman year of college, April’s life changed overnight. After meeting up with her friend Rudy one evening, he was arrested, she was expelled, and her future fell apart. Months later, she met Peter, a young attorney who helped her rebuild everything. Fifteen years later, April has a happy life, three kids, and Peter is running for local office. But when Rudy is up for parole and April’s past makes headlines, it threatens everything she’s built. Now, she must decide whether to protect her family—or the man who once saved her.

Amazon One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune (May 6, 2025) Alice never expected to see Charlie Florek again. Years ago, she spent a magical summer at her grandmother Nan’s lake cottage, capturing a photo of three teens in a yellow boat that changed her life. Now a photographer who prefers life behind the lens, Alice returns to Barry’s Bay to care for Nan and find something she’s been missing. But when Charlie, now a charming and grown-up flirt, reappears, old feelings resurface. Long days on the water and stolen glances make Alice wonder if she’s finally ready to step into the frame or risk her heart again.

Amazon Heir of Storms by Lauryn Hamilton Murray (June 3, 2025) Blaze’s birth unleashed a deadly storm that killed thousands, branding her an outcast and stealing her magic. Hidden ever since, she’s shocked when she and her twin brother are invited to compete for the empire’s throne. Suddenly thrust into the Golden Palace’s dangerous court, Blaze faces deadly rivals, forbidden love, and the possibility of reclaiming her lost power. Torn between a captivating Crown Prince and a darkly alluring stranger, Blaze must decide if she’s ready to step out of the shadows and claim a destiny no one ever believed she could have.

Amazon A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna (July 15, 2025) Sera Swan lost her magic, her status, and her place in the magical Guild after a spell gone wrong. Now she runs an enchanted inn with her resurrected great-aunt, a mischievous talking fox, and a houseful of quirky guests. When she discovers a spell that could restore her powers, she enlists the help of Luke Larsen, a reserved magical historian with no interest in her chaos—or her charm. But as they work together, unexpected sparks fly. Sera soon realizes that the magic she craves may not be as powerful as the family she’s built.

Amazon Charity Trickett Is Not So Glamorous by Christine Stringer (June 10, 2025) Charity Trickett arrives in Hollywood in 1997 determined to break into the movie industry. As an assistant to a blockbuster film director, she expects glitz and glamour but instead faces cutthroat coworkers, a failing love life, and a mistake that could cost the studio millions. Her bank account is running dry, and an FBI investigation threatens to derail her future entirely. With grit and heart, Charity must fight to keep her dream alive and avoid losing everything. Fans of Bridget Jones’s Diary will love this witty, behind-the-scenes Hollywood adventure.

Amazon Can't Get Enough by Kennedy Ryan (May 13, 2025) Hendrix Barry has built a life most people dream of. With a successful business, amazing friends, and a loving family, she has everything except time for love. Caring for an aging parent and staying focused on her goals leave little room for romance, and she’s never met a man who could keep up. Until Maverick Bell. The charming tech mogul sees her in a way no one has before, but he’s off-limits if she plans to stay on course. When Maverick refuses to walk away, Hendrix must decide if love is worth changing her plans.

Amazon What’s Yours is Mine by Jennifer Jabaley (August 5, 2025) Valerie Yarnell is a devoted single mother who has always supported her daughter Kate’s dream of dancing. But it stings when Kate idolizes her best friend Colette’s mother, Elise, a former prima ballerina married to the man Valerie secretly loves. When Kate outshines Colette at a major competition, tensions soar. Elise’s pressure on Colette intensifies, and the rivalry between mothers and daughters reaches a breaking point. Then a shocking attack shatters everything, exposing dark ambitions and unraveling secrets. Soon, both families will learn just how fierce and dangerous competition can be.

