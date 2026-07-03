Living in New York City in the winter vs. the summer literally feels like you're living in two different worlds; the city just comes alive after May, with picnics and late sunsets and outdoor dining. And the only thing that comes in second place to living in the city during the summer is watching a summer movie set in Manhattan. Here are the best picks.

Even if you can't make it to the Big Apple in 2026, these summer movies will transport you there from your own living room!

One Night Only — Watch in Theaters August 7, 2026 Universal Pictures This wacky summer movie follows two strangers (Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner) on the one night of the year you're legally allowed to have premarital sex. Wow.

Set It Up — Watch on Netflix Netflix I talk about Set It Up so much, they might as well pay me for it. The movie's about two assistants (played by Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell) who decide to set up their bosses (Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu) so they can get some time off. What can go wrong with that? This movie just totally screams summer to me. Heck, maybe I'll watch it again tonight.

Do The Right Thing — Watch on PlutoTV Universal Pictures Do the Right Thing revolves around a Brooklyn pizzeria owned by Sal (Danny Aiello). Things get dicey when Buggin' Out (Giancarlo Esposito) argues the pizzeria's Wall of Fame should include Black actors rather than all Italians.

Past Lives — Rent on Amazon Prime A24 If you want to take things a little slower — and get a little more emotional — put on this gripping film about two childhood friends (Greta Lee and Teo Yoo) who reconnect as adults. It's a beautiful story that brings up questions of fate and choice in a way that will leave you in tears.

Frances Ha — Watch on Netflix IFC Films Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's 2013 movie follows Frances (Gerwig), who moves to New York City. While chasing her dreams, she has to deal with her life slowly falling apart as her best friend's totally starts working out.

Enchanted — Watch on Disney+ Disney This is an iconic Disney movie AND iconic New York movie! In Enchanted, Giselle (Amy Adams) winds up in our world, where she crosses paths with Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and tries to reunite with her fiancé (Prince Edward). The only holdup? Her evil soon-to-be step-mother (Susan Sarandon) is trying to kill her.

West Side Story — Watch on Disney+ 20th Century Studios There are few things that make me feel as summery as watching Ariana DeBose sing "America" in the streets of New York. This Steven Spielberg movie follows the Romeo and Juliet-inspired story of Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler), and the feud between their rival gangs.

What's your favorite summer movie? Let us know in the comments and follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more movie news!