'One Night Only' Trailer: Callum Turner & Monica Barbaro's New Summer Rom-Com Will Save Romance Movies

At CinemaCon 2026, we finally got a first look at Will Gluck's One Night Only, starring Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro. I've kept up with the duo filming around New York City, and to finally see the footage onscreen was such a treat — especially since Universal Studios warns that “if we don’t act now, love will leave theaters forever," and this movie is one way to save the genre.

As a romance movie lover, I definitely want to see more flicks like You, Me & Tuscany and Anyone But You in theaters...so yeah, I'll be seated. And considering the movie is from writer-director Will Gluck (behind Easy A and Anyone But You), I have very high hopes.

Here's everything you need to know about One Night Only, starring Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro.

What is the premise of the movie One Night Only? The new rom-com takes us into a world where premarital sex is only allowed on one night of the year. And when Allie (Monica Barbaro) and Owen (Callum Turner) meet each other, it seems like their spark might have actually led them to something real. But as I'm sure we're all aware of, romance is never as simple as we hope — even in a world like this.

Where can I watch One Night Only? Universal Pictures One Night Only is coming to theaters on August 7, 2026. Romance movies are SO BACK!

Who's starring in One Night Only with Callum Turner & Monica Barbaro? Universal Pictures The movie has a truly star-studded cast including: Callum Turner

Monica Barbaro

Molly Ringwald

LeVar Burton

Maya Hawke

Julia Fox

Este Haim

Where did they film One Night Only 2026? Universal Pictures Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner were spotted on location, filming around New York City during the fall of 2025.

Are you excited for One Night Only to hit theaters? Let us know your favorite romance flick on Brit + Co's Facebook.

This post has been updated.