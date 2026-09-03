This is not your typical rom-com.
Everything We Know About 'The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Gavin Casalegno's New Rom-Com ‘Sunflower Child’
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Here's your first look at Gavin Casalegno's Sunflower Child. We’re finally getting a romantic comedy that refuses to recycle the same old formulaic script we’ve seen overplayed a gazillion times already on screen. Don’t get me wrong, I’m obsessed with this genre. In fact, I’d even go so far as to admit that romantic comedies are some of my favorite movies of all time.And yet, it’s honestly been way too long since we’ve gotten a fresh and original premise within this genre. Fortunately, this is precisely where Sunflower Child, starring The Summer I Turned Pretty alum, Gavin Casalegno, comes in to save the day while offering something totally fresh and original to the silver screen.
Here’s everything you need to know about Gavin Casalegno's new movie Sunflower Child before it premieres.
What is Sunflower Child about?
The romantic comedy, which stars Gavin Casalegno alongside Jennifer James (who wrote the script), offers a classic battle of art vs. commerce, where artistic integrity is put to the test in favor of algorithms and selling out cinema seats. Gavin Casalegno stars as a Hollywood director, while Jennifer James portrays an indie screenwriter who refuses to let the corporate suits get in the way of her artistic vision.
Their romance is put to the ultimate test with the interference of commercialization and the ever-present loom of the big Hollywood machine, threatening to tear their film (and their relationship) apart for good.
According to James, her film is “an anthem for authenticity, for indie filmmakers, and what it really takes to get a foot in the door.” With the popularity of The Summer I Turned Pretty, casting Casalegno in the film was a smart choice, as fans are likely to fall in love with the Hollywood director just like they fell in love with Jeremiah Fisher.
Who's in the Sunflower Child cast with Gavin Casalegno?
Gavin Casalegno and Jennifer James play the lead characters, along with Daniela Norman (Cats), Maddie Close (The Other Bennet Sister) and Muhannad Ben Amor (Andor) in supporting roles.
Where can I watch Sunflower Child?
The film just wrapped filming on September 2, 2026, so we're hoping to see the movie in 2027! Stay tuned for official updates.
Where is Sunflower Child being filmed?
Charlie Lyne
The movie was filmed in England, around Twickenham Film Studios and throughout London.
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This post has been updated.