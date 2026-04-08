Belly's engagement ring from The Summer I Turned Pretty was the accessory seen 'round the world; not because it was beautiful but because it was so small, that fans of the show spent weeks dragging Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) on the internet because he supposedly couldn't buy Belly (Lola Tung) a better ring.

Well, I was curious about how much he actually spent on the ring...and the answer might shock you all over again.

Wondering ow much did Belly's engagement ring cost on The Summer I Turned Pretty? Keep reading.

How much did Belly's engagement ring cost? Catbird Belly and Jeremiah announce their engagement in TSITP season 3 episode 3 over a surf and turn lunch following Susannah's memorial. While Conrad (Chris Briney) is totally spiraling, the rest of their families freak out and leave before lunch is even over. And while the concern is more about whether the couple is even ready to tie the knot rather than the size of the ring...it's definitely worth paying attention to. The ring is the Catbird Diamond Fizz Ring ($318 at the time this article was written), which is made with "100% recycled solid 14k gold and recycled diamonds" 3mm in size, according to the website. Catbird told People in a statement that the ring "evokes nostalgia of summer, first love, and lasting transformation — key themes of the series."

Does Belly like her engagement ring? Erika Doss/Prime Video My interpretation of the scene where Belly flashes her engagement ring is that she's trying to prove to everyone around her (and herself) that she's happy and she wants to continue down the path. Jeremiah's proposal feels more like a desperate act to keep Belly in their relationship (and give his life some semblance of steadiness) after she finds out he slept with Lacey on spring break — and Belly's acceptance feels more like a defiant act rather than a celebratory or loving or joyful one.

What have fans said about the ring? Erika Doss/Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty fans were very vocal about their dislike for the ring. "Belly really could’ve been wearing that engagement ring around her parents its not like anyone would’ve noticed it," one user tweeted, while another said, "The size of Jeremiah’s engagement ring for Belly is almost comical (in a bad way). The guy can barely afford to live on his own, let alone remember to check the requirements for graduation, and yet he thought building a life with his brother’s ex was the best course of action?" "[Jeremiah] probably wants a wedding cake more expensive then Belly's engagement ring," a third tweet reads, referring to Jere's viral comments about the kind of cake he wanted.

What about The Summer I Turned Pretty cast? Erika Doss/Prime Video But Lola Tung thinks the ring is a reflection of Jeremiah understanding their relationship. “Jeremiah was trying to be a little smart, buying a ring that wasn’t crazy expensive and putting his dad further in debt,” she told Popsugar Australia. “He knows Belly very well and knows her style, and I think it’s a very practical ring and very beautiful and simple.” "I really wanted something that felt modest, humble and sweet, that Belly could maybe stack," author Jenny Han added in an interview with Variety. "Just thinking of her style, it’s more simple. She’s not about the flashy rings."

What is the 2 month rule for engagement rings? Erika Doss/Prime Video According to Lucce Rings, the two-month rule suggests a couple's engagement ring should be two months' worth of your yearly income. Now, this is obviously just a suggestion and if you agree to do less or more — more power to you!

Follow Brit + Co on Instagram for more The Summer I Turned Pretty updates!