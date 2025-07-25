This 'One Tree Hill' Star's Viral Reaction To 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Is So Relatable

In the battle between the best teen dramas, Dawson's Creek, One Tree Hill, and Gossip Girl are a few that that always come out on top. And for good reason: for literal decades, these fictional characters inspired us, made us swoon, and made us cry. And apparently, we're not the only ones who are passionate about which one reigns supreme — the casts do too!

Here's what One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton had to say about if The Summer I Turned Pretty is the best teen drama since Dawson's Creek.

On July 21, Variety published an article stating that The Summer I Turned Pretty is the best teen drama we've had in years, largely thanks to the fact that it focuses on the relationships of the characters rather than any larger-than-life treasure hunt like Outer Banks or magical elements like so many other shows. I can't disagree here — Riverdale lost me after it went supernatural. (As soon as Polly's babies started flying, I was out.) However, not everyone agreed. And by "everyone" I mean Hilarie Burton Morgan, who starred as Peyton in One Tree Hill (my favorite teen drama!) for six seasons. Retweeting the article, Hilarie added "Say what, now?🤔." And she wasn't the only one with an opinion!

"I love both Dawson’s Creek & The Summer I Turned Pretty but there’s no show in this entire world that could beat One Tree Hill! The cast, friendships, drama, comedy, storylines, heartfelt emotion and music! Sorry but it’s just top tier. 🫶" one user said. Another one added: "We did not go through all that trauma on OTH for it to be erased like this!!" I, for one, cried during many an episode of One Tree Hill so I concur. While the show did get a little kooky near the end, it's so firmly rooted in friendship — and celebrating all the little moments in life — that it will always remain one of the best teen dramas. Every single season, from the high school basketball to Lucas publishing his book to the crew going sledding in Utah, is so full of emotion that it reminds me how special life is, and makes me think about how I can make the world more beautiful. And that's the whole point of art in the first place.

