Your wallet will thank you for this!
8 "Luxe" Target Dupes That Feel Like A Total Steal
This year, I’m making an effort to shop more responsibly. Last holiday season, I ended up maxing out my credit card, and it’s all due to the fact that I was letting my shopaholic tendencies get in the way of my financial intelligence. Oops!
Well, I’m officially saying, no more! In my effort to shop smarter, not harder, I’ve managed to round up the best dupes at Target that offer the same high quality of the original finds, without the ridiculous prices. Ready for some shopping?
Scroll to see the best Target dupes you can snag right now!
Target
A New Day Women's Delilah Mesh Floral Mule Heels
You’ll feel like Cottagecore Cinderella in these utterly adorable floral mule heels, being sold at Target for half the price of the Dolce Vita’s Clara Pearl Heels True White Daisy Mesh. Those beauties add up to nearly $125, but Target sells these dupes on sale right now for $22 (down from $40). Cha-ching cha-ching!
Target
Threshold Metal Cuved Top Mirror Gold
Fun fact: Did you know adding a mirror to your bedroom makes it look bigger? It’s true! And there’s no better way to add a sense of luxury to your living space than to hang up a high-quality mirror. McGee and Co.'s Josephine Mirror sells at $1,430, yet you can get this look-alike at Target for only $98. Target, you spoil us!
Target
e.l.f. Holy Hydration Face Cream
E.l.f. is the most underrated beauty brand IMO, because they sell genuinely quality products for half the price of Sephora/MAC. Hydration is key for beauty, and this $13 face cream has the same effect as Tula's 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, which rounds up to 60 dollars. No thanks! I’ll take the $14 one, thank you very much.
Target
Hydro Flask 32oz All Around Travel Straw Tumbler
I’d argue that the most high-end product of all time, that’s 100% free, is water. It’s the fountain of youth, the ultimate beauty product, and the best thing for your health, all rolled up in one. But in order for me to store up on proper amounts of H2O, I need to invest in a high-quality tumbler. Target sells this stainless steel tumbler for $34.99, which is a great dupe for a Stanley.
Target
Fine'ry Men's Eau De Cologne - Alleged - 2 fl oz
Keep it classy and sophisticated with this high-quality cologne called Alleged from Fine’ry, being sold at Target for only $36.99. It smells just like the Gucci Guilty Pour Femme cologne, which is sold for $181. Talk about a winning deal!
Target
Wild Fable Women's High-Waisted ButterBliss Flare Leggings
Black leggings will always be a staple in my capsule wardrobe, since they’re versatile, chic, and pair well with almost any outfit. These high-waisted flare leggings look like they came straight from a fancy, high-end boutique, but they’re being sold at Target for only 22 bucks. We all know Lulu Lemon would sell the same pair for over 100 dollars, so why not just purchase the Target version?
Target
MCoBeauty Glow Up PH Powder Blush - 0.16oz
Every time I put on this particular blush from Target, my friends tell me I’m “glowing.” It’s not me, it’s my powder blush, you guys! I’m utterly obsessed with this gorgeous blush by MCoBeauty, which sells at Target for only $8.99. It’s a dupe of Dior Rosy Glow Blush, which is a whopping $40.
Target
MCoBeauty Overnight Lip Mask - 0.07 oz
MCoBeauty strikes again with its high-end overnight lip mask for only $8.99. It is practically identical to Laneige’s fan-favorite product, which is roughly $25. With the nippy weather approaching and the dreaded uptick of chapped, dry lips, this beauty dupe is a must-have for the colder seasons.
Which product is your favorite dupe on this list?
Looking for more shopping tips? Sign up for our newsletter!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.