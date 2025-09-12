Target’s New Halloween Find Is A Total Anthropologie Dupe (For Half The Price)

Target just dropped the cutest Halloween find, and the best part is it’s a super close dupe for something we adore so much from Anthropologie: their Icon Juice Glasses! Seemingly similar in their design (and spooky as can be), Target’s version is also literally half the price of the OG. If you’re looking to amp up your seasonal drinkware lineup or just want something charming to sip your morning coffee from, this new Target item is perfect.

Scroll on to discover all of the Icon Juice Glass dupe designs from Target that definitely give luxe for less.

@targetiseverything Target’s new Halloween glasses boast several different designs for the season like ghosts, bats, candy corn, pumpkins, and even bows! Each one has been spotted on Target’s shelves for just $7.99 each. A few shoppers have noted that the Halloween glasses haven’t quite hit the retailer’s site – we’ll keep you posted here when they do!

Anthropologie Like we mentioned, these new glasses from Target are fairly similar to Anthropologie’s famed Icon Juice Glasses. Each one’s design features a small glass inlay, just like Anthro’s version. The most major difference between what each store is selling is that Anthropologie’s selection comes in a spotted ‘confetti-style’ glass, while Target’s are a solid color. Anthro also has a few more unique Halloween motifs on their glasses, like snakes, eyes, moons, witches’ hats, and more.

Anthropologie But, if you’re shopping for Halloween 2025 on a budget, a Target run is a must. Anthropologie’s Icon Juice Glasses are currently going for $16 while Target’s iteration is $7.99. No matter where you shop, these festive glasses are a great grab if you’re hosting a dinner party or like to infuse your morning coffee routine with just a bit of whimsy. Stay tuned here for when the Target Halloween glasses become available online! Until then, keep your eyes peeled at your local Target.

