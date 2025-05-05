The beauty aisle at Trader Joe’s has quickly become a go-to for shoppers seeking affordable alternatives to luxury products, but how do the grocer’s skincare, hair care, and body care goodies really measure up to their so-called dupes? Sure, the prices are favorable (ahem, starting at $5), but we’re still slightly skeptical about whether or not they perform better than their high-end counterparts. Plenty of the Trader Joe's beauty products below compare quite well in their ingredients, but some have major differences.

Here’s how 5 popular Trader Joe’s beauty “dupes” actually compare to expensive options.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s Brazil Nut Body Oil Top ingredients: Brazil nut, sunflower, olive, macadamia, and jojoba oils, squalane, and guarana extract Scent notes: Salted caramel and pistachio Price: $6.99 (4 ounces) This Trader Joe's body oil went viral for being a "dupe" of a popular Sol de Janeiro product – especially when it comes to the sweet salted caramel and pistachio scent. With "super-hydrating qualities," Trader Joe's claims it locks in moisture all day long, erasing dull and dry skin with a single application.

Sephora Compare to: Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Oil Top ingredients: Guaraná Caffeine+ Complex, microalgae extract, Brazilian olive oil, sunflower, jojoba, and coconut oils Scent notes: Salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla Price: $52 (3.38 ounces) While the two products compare well in their ingredients, this Sol de Janeiro iteration is boosted with a unique branded caffeine complex and microalgae extract. The scent is the main selling point among shoppers grabbing the Trader Joe's body oil, though – and the two are very similar in that department. Based on what we know, opting for the $7 bottle from TJ's will certainly give you a similar effect to its pricier partner. Plus, you get a little bit more product compared to the 3.38-ounce Sol de Janeiro bottle!

Trader Joe's Trader Joe's Daily Facial Sunscreen Top ingredients: Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, and octocrylene SPF: 40 More specs: Translucent, oil-free, matte finish, non-greasy, fragrance-free, water- and sweat-resistant up to 40 minutes Price: $8.99 (1.7 ounces) Heralded for its similarities to the popular Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen, Trader Joe's Daily Facial Sunscreen has a lot going for it. The top ingredients are practically the same as the OG, plus the formula is also translucent and non-greasy.

Amazon Compare to: Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Top ingredients: Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene, meadowfoam seed oil, chamomile-derived bisabolol and licorice root complex, and advanced skin-gripping polymers SPF: 50 More specs: Invisible, weightless, non-irritating, doubles as a makeup primer Price: $38 (1.7 ounces) While the Trader Joe's Daily Facial Sunscreen contains SPF 40, this tube provides longer sun protection throughout the day with SPF 50. It does contain a few more ingredients than the fairly no-frills TJ's version – the meadowfoam seed oil locks in hydration while the chamomile-derived bisabolol and licorice root complex soothe skin. The added bonus of Supergoop!'s sunscreen is that it doubles as a makeup primer with advanced skin-gripping polymers. If long-lasting SPF and makeup prep is important to you, we say go for this $38 version. Otherwise, the Trader Joe's "dupe" is perfectly serviceable on no-makeup days!

Trader Joe's Trader Joe's Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream Top ingredients: Coconut oil, hemp seed oil, 20% pure shea butter, essential fatty acids, vitamins C and E, sunflower seed oil, sweet almond oil, and linseed extract Scent notes: Some users have said it smells "strong" and "powdery" while others report it smells "fresh" and "clean" Price: $5 (3 ounces) Seeing that this tube of hand cream widely compared to the more-expensive L'Occitane one is just $5, it's no wonder it went viral as a dupe. Like its blueprint, the Trader Joe's Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream includes 20% shea butter to hydrate super-dry skin. Even the packaging is eerily similar!

Amazon Compare to: L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream Top ingredients: Shea oil, 20% shea butter, coconut oil, and sunflower seed oil Scent notes: Fresh and powdery Price: $32 (5.2 ounces) Comparing the ingredients included in the Trader Joe's Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream to the L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, they're nearly identical. Made with the same oils and 20% shea butter, L'Occitane's version is equally rich and hydrating. The scent of the two is seemingly similar, too, with most users reporting they both smell "powdery." While the L'Occitane tube does contain more product (around $6.10 per ounce), you definitely get a better value with the TJ's hand cream at around $1.70 per ounce.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s Vanilla Lip Mask Top ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil, vitamin E, vanilla fruit extract, and monk fruit extract Scent notes: Warm vanilla Price: $6 (0.7 ounces) There's still no escaping the Laneige lip mask hype, and Trader Joe's seemingly capitalized on its viral qualities with this vanilla-scented formula. In fact, they mention competitor prices in this product's official description! It moisturizes your pout with shea butter, coconut oil, vitamin E, and a variety of extracts – all the while boasting a "distinct warm, vanilla aroma," per TJ's.

Amazon Compare to: Laneige Vanilla Lip Sleeping Mask Top ingredients: Berry fruit complex, murumuru seed butter, shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin C Scent notes: Vanilla Price: $24 (0.7 ounces) The main difference with the original Laneige lip mask is that it's marketed as one you can leave on overnight and wake up to soft lips with – but it can still be used in the day-to-day. The TJ's version does have shea butter and coconut oil, though it's missing the ultra-nourishing murumuru seed butter and antioxidant-rich vitamin C that the Laneige lip mask offers. Given the fact that lip products like these have to be applied multiple times throughout the day, we'd recommend opting for the Trader Joe’s Vanilla Lip Mask, which is way cheaper and works just as well in similar contexts.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe's Leave-In Conditioner Top ingredients: Argan oil, vitamin E, evening primrose, and hydrolyzed pea protein More specs: Scented (rose, apple blossom, jasmine, raspberry, lemon, bergamot, and white musk), smooths, detangles, moisturizes, spray bottle, doubles as a heat protectant Price: $6 (6 ounces) Slowly spreading in popularity for being close to OUAI's leave-in conditioner, it's clear that TJ's formula was crafted to be a more-affordable counterpart. It does all the things OUAI's version does, from smoothing frizz and detangling to moisturizing your strands. At just $6 a pop, it all sounds super promising.

Amazon Compare to: OUAI Leave In Conditioner Top ingredients: Tamarind seed extract, panthenol (vitamin B5), vitamin E, hydrolyzed proteins More specs: Scented (bergamot, violet, and white musk), anti-frizz, conditions, detangles, smoothes, shines, hydrates, spray bottle, and doubles as a heat protectant Price: $30 (4.7 ounces) The ingredients in the OUAI Leave In Conditioner are almost the same, though it's amped up with tamarind seed extract and panthenol (vitamin B5), which Trader Joe's version doesn't have. Both formulas do protect your hair from heat up to 450 degrees F, which is a huge factor for most leave-ins aside from the added hydration. Seeing that both formulas perform the same duties, but the TJ's bottle is more affordable, we'd instantly opt for the grocer's version.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more budget-friendly beauty finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.