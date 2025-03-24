Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Your Weekly Tarot Reading For March 24-31 Is Here To Help You "Level Up"

Frances Naudé
By Frances NaudéMar 24, 2025
Ready to level up your week? Your weekly tarot reading is offering some cosmic guidance on the energies at play, along with practical tips to help you navigate them. Think of this as your personal roadmap to a successful week!

First thing's first: you should definitely prioritize yourself this week. Go beyond basic hygiene and make time for the little things that bring you joy and help you feel good. This could include using a face mask, enjoying a cup of tea, or taking a few minutes to relax. Create a list of these rejuvenating activities and incorporate them into your week. This will help boost your energy levels.

So with that in mind, let's dig a little deeper into your weekly tarot reading!

Scroll to see your weekly tarot reading for March 24-30, 2025!

Two of Wands

Frances Naudé

Two of Wands: Mapping Out Your Direction

If you've been dreaming big, now is the time to get organized. The Two of Wands highlights the importance of clarifying your goals and planning the steps to achieve them.

It's time to get strategic. Take those dreams and break them down into smaller, manageable steps. Think of it like planning a trip – you need to book transportation and accommodation. Similarly, take action to map out the steps to your goals. Use a planner or notebook to jot down actionable steps you can take this week. You don't need to have everything figured out, but having a plan will boost your confidence.

Four of Cups

Frances Naudé

Four of Cups: Staying Open to the Unexpected

Even with a plan, life often throws curveballs. The Four of Cups reminds you to remain open to unexpected opportunities and avoid becoming too rigid in your thinking.

Consider your plan a flexible guide, not a strict rule. The universe might have something even better in store for you, something you haven't considered. Be open to unexpected opportunities or intuitive nudges. You might encounter a new connection or a different path. Don't be afraid to adjust your plan if it feels right. It's about balancing intention with flexibility. If things get chaotic, remember you can choose your response. Take a deep breath and stay positive!

Seven of Wands

Frances Naudé

Seven of Wands: Setting Healthy Boundaries

This week, it's important to protect your energy and establish healthy boundaries. Think of this as creating a personal shield.

It's time to clarify your "yeses" and "nos." Are you overcommitting or allowing distractions to drain you? Identify areas where you need to set stronger boundaries. This could involve setting limits on work hours or muting distracting notifications. Remember, setting boundaries is essential for your well-being. If things get challenging, remember your self-care practices to maintain your energy.

Your Week Ahead: Plan, Adapt, and Prioritize Yourself

So, bottom line for the week ahead? Make sure you're taking care of yourself, get a bit of a plan going (but don't be afraid to ditch it if something cool pops up!), and definitely set some boundaries. Seriously, lean into these insights – they're gonna help you have a great week!

