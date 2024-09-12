The 7 Best Teas To Reduce Inflammation, According To Nutritionists
Whether you deal with acute or chronic inflammation, treating your body with some extra TLC via what you consume can really help soothe (and decrease) your symptoms. In addition to an anti-inflammatory diet, the unsung hero of fighting inflammation is tea! Teas are often packed with ingredients that tackle signs of inflammation. Keep reading to discover the best varieties for your needs.
What is inflammation?
“At its simplest, inflammation is a protective response by the body. When the immune system detects an invader or an injury, the immune system, various blood proteins, and the cardiovascular system react to eliminate the problem,” says Stephanie Dunne, MS, RDN, IFNCP at Nutrition Q.E.D. “In other words, inflammation is a response to something harmful or damaged in the body.”
Symptomatically, inflammation can show up in numerous ways, including fever, sore throat, bruising and swelling, fatigue, mood swings, body aches, headaches, skin disorders, decreased thyroid function, and irregular bowel movements, to name a few.
What causes inflammation?
There are two types of inflammation: acute and chronic. According to Dunne, acute inflammation is most commonly caused by an “invader or injury.” Acute inflammation sets in quicker than chronic inflammation, often presenting within minutes or hours. Causes of acute inflammation can include physical injury, infections, and hypersensitivities like allergic reactions.
“Chronic inflammation, on the other hand, is much harder to identify and resolve,” says Dunne. “Chronic inflammation sets in slowly, sometimes taking months or years to take hold, and the signs are more subtle, less specific, and systemic.”
Causes of chronic inflammation include prolonged exposure to toxins, persistent infections, smoking, heavy alcohol use, over-exercising, chronic use of certain medications, and consuming foods that damage the digestive tract.
The lasting effects of chronic inflammation are much more severe than that of acute inflammation, too. Many conditions like Alzheimer's Disease, ADHD, autoimmune disease, diabetes, and depression have been linked in part to chronic inflammation.
How can I treat inflammation?
According to Varsha Khatri, RDN at Prowise Healthcare, modifying your plans for your diet, exercise, rest, and stress management can help decrease chronic inflammation. Dietary changes are a great place to start.
“The introduction of foods containing anti-inflammatory nutrients and the exclusion of pro-inflammatory foods, for instance, processed sugar and trans fats, is essential,” she says.
In addition to anti-inflammatory foods, drinking teas for inflammation is an easy way to keep you feeling your best in the day-to-day. Below, find the best teas our experts recommend for fighting inflammation!
Rishi Tea Turmeric Ginger Herbal Tea
Dunne recommends this turmeric and ginger tea because both turmeric and ginger contain strong anti-inflammatory properties. Combining them can pack a powerful punch, and this ready-to-go combo makes reaping the benefits of both ingredients super easy.
Traditional Medicinals Organic Stress Ease Immune Tea with Adaptogens
Dunne also likes this tea because it contains herbs and spices that support the adrenal glands and the immune system. Supporting both systems is necessary if you're looking to reduce inflammation.
Stash Spice Dragon Red Chai Herbal Tea
Cinnamon, ginger, and clove are all considered anti-inflammatory, and this herbal tea includes them all. If you enjoy drinking chai, this caffeine-free version will deliver that familiar flavor all while helping your body combat inflammation!
Tazo Green Tea
Drinking green tea consistently can not only help decrease inflammation, but improve your cardiovascular health and metabolism, which can reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases.The contents of green tea, such as catechins with EGCG, have been confirmed to alleviate and protect tissue from damage owing to inflammation," says Khatri. "These substances also serve as free radical scavengers and fight the chronic inflammatory status."
Traditional Medicinals Organic Ginger Tea
Ginger is rich in gingerol, which can help reduce general swelling (including arthritis and sore muscles) and relieve an array of digestive issues. It's also pretty tasty, too, so you can enjoy sipping it any time.
52USA Rooibos Organic Tea
"Rooibos tea has antioxidants like aspalathin and nothofagin which are present in plants and rooibos, and are believed to have anti-inflammatory effects," says Khatri. "Such antioxidants can mitigate the activity of pro-inflammatory substances and therefore, chronic inflammatory diseases may be effectively managed."
Yogi Comforting Chamomile Tea
Chamomile tea is one of the best teas for inflammation to drink before bed. It has relaxing and soothing effects, thanks to apigenin, which primarily tackles inflammation in the gut. If you deal with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other digestive disorders, you'll find some nice relief from drinking chamomile tea.
