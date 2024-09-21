8 Best Face Masks For Glowing, Hydrated Skin
Hello, dry skin girly here! As someone with extremely (and I mean extremely) dry skin, there are a few things I always know I can do to ensure my skin doesn't start to flake, or get too dehydrated.
- Make sure I'm drinking a lot of water.
- Not over-use or under-use my products.
- Use a mask about every other night for maximum hydration.
The first two tasks are up to you to actually do, but I can definitely help you out with the last one! I've used a lot of masks in my life, so I have a tendency know what does and doesn't work — and how to get the maximum bang for your buck! So, these are my fave masks that are currently on the market, whether you have dry (like me), mature, or oily skin! We have something for everyone!
New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask
Even if you're a dry skin girly like me, you still need to do a detoxifying mask to clear out any whiteheads or pores that have become too enlarged. This mask will get rid of the remaining oil or debris sitting on or under the surface of your skin to make sure whatever products you follow up with will really get to work!
belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask
One cool thing about this mask? Not only does it hydrate your face 'til it's glowing, it also plumps your skin to add a more youthful look to it. I like to call it "botox in a mask" because it really does feel just like that! So, if that's what you're looking for, then I'd add this one to cart immediately. Just keep it on all night, and rinse it off in the morning!
Ole Henriksen Dewtopia 25% AHA + PHA Flash Facial
All my mature skin ladies, listen up, this one's for you — and you're not gonna wanna miss it! This mask has AHAs and PHAs which will absolutely transform your skin. The reviews all rave about how there is seriously magic in this bottle, and how youthful and moisturized it can make your skin feel!
ANAI RUI Mask Set
Anyone want to know what I want for Christmas? This set right here! It comes with 3 masks that will make your skin look heavenly in no time. There is a mud mask, turmeric mask, and green tea mask which each have a separate purpose. One helps to restore and detox, one brightens and moisturizes, and one is great for oil control! This trio will make the ultimate birthday or Christmas present or someone you love. (My husband better be reading this.)
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
I've talked about this product an endless amount of times, because it really does live up to the hype. If you've been on social at all, then you'd know that Summer Fridays is THE brand that everyone's obsessed with at the moment, and I'm definitely one of those people. Every product is so good and effective, and this mask is no different! I used it on a flight once (where my skin often gets so dry that it starts to flake), and it saved the day for me! I woke up from the flight with moisturized skin that wasn't sticky, but still felt hydrated. It's a 10/10 for me!
Pharmacy Hydrating Face Mask
Another brand I love! This face mask is ideal for any girlies with eczema like me! It honestly works wonders on any excessively dry, flakey, or eczema breakouts I'm getting. The honey really helps to tackle inflammation and redness, keeping the area soothed and hydrated. I always go back to this one — it's definitely a top fave for me!
COSRX Snail Mucin Mask
This mask popped off on Tiktok a few years back, but I never stopped using it even if the viral hype died down! It's one of those go-tos that I always grab when I'm traveling or my skin needs a little extra love. The snail mucin may seem scary, but if I can make my husband use it (and love it), then so can you!
Cocokind Resurrection Mask
This dermatologist-approved mask will do wonders for anyone that has a damaged skin barrier from acne, harsh products, or chemicals. This will help to restore it back to its original plumpness, plus give you some additional hydration benefits. One thing I love about this one? It's completely fragrance free!
