'Task' Season 2 Is Officially On Its Way! Here's What You Need To Know.
The Task finale might have started off with some heartbreak after a shocking episode 6, but it ended on a more hopeful note than I could have hoped for. And after the ending, fans are wondering: Will there be a Task season 2? The show might have been billed as a limited series, but the cast and creators are already talking about what it could look like to bring a second season to HBO. And the network just confirmed that a sophomore season is on the way.
Keep reading for everything we know about Task season 2 before it comes to HBO.
Will there be a Task season two?
Yes, Task season 2 is officially on its way! Writer Brad Ingelsby said in a statement, “We’ve been incredibly fortunate to have HBO's unwavering support of TASK from the very first script onwards, throughout production, and during their extraordinary launch of our first season to audiences. They are an unmatched creative home. On behalf of the entire TASK team, in front of and behind the camera, I am honored and excited to get back to work on a second season of our show.”
Who's in the Task cast?
The cast of Task season 1 includes:
- Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis
- Tom Pelphrey as Robbie Prendergrast
- Emilia Jones as Maeve Prendergrast
- Fabien Frankel as Anthony Grasso
- Thuso Mbedu as Aleah Clinton
- Raúl Castillo as Cliff Broward
- Alison Oliver as Lizzie Stover
- Owen Teague as Peaches Pollard
- Silvia Dionicio as Emily Brandis
- Martha Plimpton as Kathleen McGinty
- Jamie McShane as Perry Dorazo
- Sam Keeley as Jayson Wilkes
- Phoebe Fox as Sara
How many episodes are in Task?
There are 7 episodes in the first season of Task. It's currently airing every week on Sundays. Here's the full schedule:
- Season 1, Episode 1 "Crossings" premiered on HBO Max September 7, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 2 "Family Statements" premiered on HBO Max September 14, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 3 "Nobody's Stronger Than Forgiveness" premiered on HBO Max September 21, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 4 "All Roads" premiered on HBO Max September 28, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 5 "Vagrants" premiered on HBO Max October 5, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 6 "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river." premiered on HBO Max October 12, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 7 "A Still Small Voice" premiered on HBO Max October 19, 2025
Is Task a limited series?
Task was originally created and put out with the intention of it being a limited series, but multiple miniseries are getting a multi-season treatment. If HBO wants to turn Task into a long-running show, I wouldn't be surprised!
Where is Maeve going at the end of Task?
After getting all of Robbie's money (and Tom allowing her to keep it), Maeve takes her cousins and leaves Delco. It's not officially confirmed where she's going, but one thing's for sure: she's headed to greener pastures.
