'Task' Season 2 Is Officially On Its Way! Here's What You Need To Know.

The Task finale might have started off with some heartbreak after a shocking episode 6, but it ended on a more hopeful note than I could have hoped for. And after the ending, fans are wondering: Will there be a Task season 2? The show might have been billed as a limited series, but the cast and creators are already talking about what it could look like to bring a second season to HBO. And the network just confirmed that a sophomore season is on the way.

Will there be a Task season two? Yes, Task season 2 is officially on its way! Writer Brad Ingelsby said in a statement, “We’ve been incredibly fortunate to have HBO's unwavering support of TASK from the very first script onwards, throughout production, and during their extraordinary launch of our first season to audiences. They are an unmatched creative home. On behalf of the entire TASK team, in front of and behind the camera, I am honored and excited to get back to work on a second season of our show.”

The cast of Task season 1 includes: Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis

as Tom Brandis Tom Pelphrey as Robbie Prendergrast

as Robbie Prendergrast Emilia Jones as Maeve Prendergrast

as Maeve Prendergrast Fabien Frankel as Anthony Grasso

as Anthony Grasso Thuso Mbedu as Aleah Clinton

as Aleah Clinton Raúl Castillo as Cliff Broward

as Cliff Broward Alison Oliver as Lizzie Stover

as Lizzie Stover Owen Teague as Peaches Pollard

as Peaches Pollard Silvia Dionicio as Emily Brandis

as Emily Brandis Martha Plimpton as Kathleen McGinty

as Kathleen McGinty Jamie McShane as Perry Dorazo

as Perry Dorazo Sam Keeley as Jayson Wilkes

as Jayson Wilkes Phoebe Fox as Sara

There are 7 episodes in the first season of Task. It's currently airing every week on Sundays. Season 1, Episode 1 "Crossings" premiered on HBO Max September 7, 2025

Is Task a limited series? HBO Task was originally created and put out with the intention of it being a limited series, but multiple miniseries are getting a multi-season treatment. If HBO wants to turn Task into a long-running show, I wouldn't be surprised!

Where is Maeve going at the end of Task? HBO After getting all of Robbie's money (and Tom allowing her to keep it), Maeve takes her cousins and leaves Delco. It's not officially confirmed where she's going, but one thing's for sure: she's headed to greener pastures.

