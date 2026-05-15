'We Were Liars' Season 2 News: Meet the Brand New Cast

We Were Liars is one of my favorite June TV shows because it simply has everything I love: romance, mystery, and an impeccable summer atmosphere. Plus the cast really and truly became a family!! Well, Cadence's story might end with the first book, but I can't wait to see how the story continues in We Were Liars season 2. Here's what we know about the sophomore season.

Here's everything we know about Prime Video's We Were Liars season 2, including the new cast.

Who's in the We Were Liars season 2 cast? Jonny Marlow/Sam Pickart/Magnus Hastings We Were Liars season 2 is actually going to feature a brand new cast in addition to the stars we love since the show is taking us to 1999 — so we'll have the same characters, but they'll be played by new actors for the new plotline. Here's who we'll see in season 2: Josh Dallas (Once Upon a Time) as Harris Sinclair

(Once Upon a Time) as Harris Sinclair Costa D’Angelo (Tell Me Lies) as Pfeff

(Tell Me Lies) as Pfeff Parker Lapaine (House of the Dragons) as Carrie Sinclair

(House of the Dragons) as Carrie Sinclair Peyton List (Mad Men) as Tipper Sinclair

(Mad Men) as Tipper Sinclair Elysia Roorbach (The Pitt) as Penny Sinclair

(The Pitt) as Penny Sinclair Madison Wolfe (The Hunting Wives) as Bess Sinclair

(The Hunting Wives) as Bess Sinclair Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair Eastman

as Cadence Sinclair Eastman Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis

as Johnny Sinclair Dennis Caitlin FitzGerald as adult Penny Sinclair

as adult Penny Sinclair Mamie Gummer as adult Carrie Sinclair

as adult Carrie Sinclair Candice King as adult Bess Sinclair

What is We Were Liars season 2 about? Prime Video Cadence (Emily Alyn Lind) returns to Beechwood after finally uncovering what happened the summer her entire life changed. As she dives even farther into her family's past — and their secrets — the show takes us to 1999, when a young Carrie, Penny, and Bess have their own life-changing summer.

Will there be We Were Liars season 2? Jessie Redmond/Prime Author E. Lockhart admits she's not allowed to talk about whatever season 2 plans Prime Video might have. "But if you watch We Were Liars all the way til the end, and you watch the little coda, you can see that that coda tips to the start of Family of Liars," she told Deadline. "And you know, we have not forgotten about what's going on with Johnny and Carrie." I'd love to see Prime Video tackle this prequel, especially after Bess teases that she thinks the tragedy of We Were Liars was punishment for what the moms did when they were teens.

Is there a We Were Liars sequel? Jessie Redmond/Prime We don't have a direct We Were Liars sequel yet, but there is a prequel book called Family of Liars that E. Lockhart published in 2022. The book follows Johnny's mom Carrie the summer she was 17, alongside her sisters. Carrie's life changes forever when her dad orchestrates a cosmetic surgery and she gets addicted to the pain pills. And things on Beechwood island get super complicated when Carrie's uncle brings three teen boys to the island to make her cousin Yardley happy.

What happened to Cadence when We Were Liars? Prime Video The end of We Were Liars see Cadence learn (or remember) that she came up with the idea to burn down her the family house — and that Gat, Mirren, and Johnny died in the fire alongside the family dogs. Actress Emily Alyn Lind told Variety how difficult it was to film the show knowing how it ends. "Usually when you’re doing a series, you expect with all these characters that Season 2 is going to be a breeze, because you’ve really built this chemistry, and fans will love it," she said. "While we were filming all of that, we knew the main characters weren’t going to live on. Literally. So it was kind of a goodbye to this thing we built."

Check out The We Were Liars Ending, Explained for more.

This post has been updated.