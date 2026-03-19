Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette Season Has Officially Been Canceled

The Bachelorette season 22 has officially been canceled. After a video of a 2023 altercation between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen resurfaced in the spring of 2026, ABC decided to cancel the show before its premiere on March 22.

"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," a Disney Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement to E! News.

Scroll for the latest update on The Bachelorette season 22 — and everything we know about the cancellation.

Will there be a season 22 of The Bachelorette? Hulu No, we're no longer getting The Bachelorette season 22. ABC decided to pull the plug after that aforementioned video. While the show usually follows one woman as she chooses among several potential suitors, we won't see Taylor Frankie Paul go on that journey. A spokesperson for Taylor told E! News that the video is “a destructive campaign to harm Taylor,” saying it “conveniently omits context,” and claiming Dakota was using it as “a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior.” E! also reports that after altercation in the video, Taylor was arrested and charged "with one count of felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony domestic violence in the presence of a child causing injury, one count of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief."

Is Taylor Frankie Paul The Bachelorette? ABC This upcoming season was originally supposed to star 31-year-old Taylor Frankie Paul as the titular bachelorette, marking her first-ever appearance on the series before it was cancelled.

Where can I watch the rest of The Bachelorette seasons? Hulu If you’re hoping to binge previous seasons, you can do so on Hulu.

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This post has been updated.