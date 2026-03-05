Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette Premiere: 5 Men Already Giving Final Rose Energy

Bachelor Nation, stretch first. Hydrate. Light a candle. Because Season 22 of The Bachelorette premieres this month (March 22), and Taylor Frankie Paul is officially stepping into the mansion with 22 men and what I can only assume is a very low tolerance for nonsense.

Taylor is not your standard-issue franchise lead. She’s bold, she’s a single mom of three, she built a name for herself on #MomTok and she does not radiate “I’ll just see what happens” energy. She radiates intention. And maybe a little chaos (complimentary). This season already feels like it could go off-script in the best possible way, and honestly? I’m sat.

The cast was revealed by ABC, and naturally I did what any rational adult would do: zoomed in on every headshot, read every bio like it’s my full-time job (it kind of is), and immediately formed strong (but loving!) opinions. Not bashing anyone. Just vibing strategically.

These are my early-season predictions: four contestants, plus one honorable mention, who stand out as likely to make a serious run. Not necessarily endgame, but strong contenders for major screen time and key moments.

Here are my early front-runner predictions for the Bachelorette Season 22

Prediction: Early frontrunner edit. (Disney/Evan Mulling) Trenton, 35 San Juan Capistrano, California Pro Athlete Trenton has frontrunner written all over him. He’s 35, which we love (emotional maturity era). He’s from San Juan Capistrano, which screams coastal stability. And he’s a pro athlete…meaning he thrives in competitive environments. And this show? Is a competitive environment. He feels like the guy who says, “I’m not here for drama,” and then quietly wins every group date challenge while everyone else spirals. There is absolutely a slow-motion athletic montage in his future. I don’t make the rules.

Prediction: Slides deep into the season while we’re distracted by louder personalities. (Disney/Evan Mulling) Richard, 35 Charleston, South Carolina Photographer If this season has a brooding soft-spoken favorite, it’s Richard. A 35-year-old photographer from Charleston? That’s a Nicholas Sparks protagonist. He probably owns linen. He probably says things like, “I just feel really seen by you,” and means it. Photographers notice details. They observe. On a show built entirely on connection, that quiet attentiveness can go very far. He feels like the sleeper pick who wins a one-on-one and suddenly the house is rattled because “he came out of nowhere.”

Prediction: Dark horse with real chemistry potential. (Disney/Evan Mulling) Doug, 28 Hailey, Idaho Ocean Lifeguard Doug is 28 and an ocean lifeguard, which immediately gives calm, confident, golden-retriever energy. Yes, he’s one of the younger contestants. Yes, that could turn into a “is he ready?” storyline. But sometimes younger contestants surprise us with steadiness and lifeguards are literally trained to stay calm in chaos. Also, producers are absolutely not missing the opportunity for beach B-roll. He feels adventurous without being reckless. Fun without being unserious.

Prediction: Multiple roses. Strong hometowns potential. (Disney/Evan Mulling) Johnnie, 30 Massapequa, New York Former Professional Baseball Player Johnnie is giving charisma. A former pro baseball player from New York? That’s someone who knows how to handle pressure and cameras. Baseball is a long game. So is this show. If he balances athlete confidence with vulnerability, he could easily become one of the season’s most talked-about contestants. He feels like the guy who gives a mid-season speech that ends in applause and a dramatic cut to commercial.

Prediction: Clear top four energy from the start. (Disney/Evan Mulling) Honorable Mention: Shane, 28 Okay — plot twist? Actually, no plot twist at all. Shane isn’t a sleeper pick. He’s an obvious one. From the jump, he gives that confidence energy. Not loud. Not try-hard. Just naturally grounded, charming, and yes very cute. The kind of contestant who doesn’t need a dramatic intro package because his presence does the work. He feels steady. Calm. Comfortable in himself. And on a season that could lean chaotic, that kind of energy stands out immediately. Every season has a contestant who feels inevitable the one you clock in episode one and think, “Oh, he’s going far.” Shane has that aura. Not a slow burn. Not a surprise edit. Just consistent, undeniable momentum.

(Disney/Sami Drasin) With 22 men competing, anything can happen. But if we’re placing early bets? Trenton, Richard, Doug, and Johnnie feel built for longevity — and Shane feels like the wildcard who could rewrite the narrative. Will I be locked in on March 22? Absolutely. Will I change these predictions by episode three? Almost certainly. But for now, I stand by them. Bachelor Nation, clock in. 🌹

Looking for more TV & entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!