I Binged 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' And I Have Questions
One thing about me is if a TV show has a catchy name, it’s going to catch my attention. And The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives did exactly that. If you’re a reality TV girly like me, this show is 1000 percent for you. It has everything from a soft swinging scandal, secret Tinder account, and fruity cereal (IYKYK) to clout chasing and soda obsessions.
The show is set in Salt Lake City, Utah, following eight Mormon social media influencers who make up #MomTok, a group of Mormon moms who film TikTok videos. (Truthfully it took me until episode 3 to tell them apart — they look so similar, it’s those stunning Utah curls).
Their worlds blew up overnight after Taylor Frankie Paul shared in a TikTok Live that she took part in “soft swinging,” which led to her and her husband divorcing and impacting the friendships of this group of women. And as such, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was gifted to us all.
BUT the soft swinging scandal isn’t the only shocking moment of this series. Here are a few other gasp-worthy moments that need to be talked about.
Every Show Needs A Villain — Enter Whitney Leavitt
Fred Hayes/Disney
While Taylor dealt with the fallout of the soft swinger scandal, Whitney Leavitt was dealing with her own scandal. She led the #MomTok group to believe she relocated to Hawaii when the scandal broke to get away from the noise, but Whitney shared that was a cover up, and the real reason her family relocated was because the rumors of her husband having a Tinder account (for their entire marriage) were true. So she basically admitted Taylor was her scapegoat to get out of town.
And while Whitney was hoping for the girls to rally around her during this truth bomb about her marriage, she felt her announcement was overshadowed by Taylor’s miscarriage news (who became pregnant shortly after), ultimately driving Whitney to not attend Taylor’s baby shower. All of a sudden, Whitney doesn't want to be involved with Taylor, and claims her and Taylor only have an online relationship instead of a real one… Umm I’m sorry what? This was the start of Whitney paving her way as the show's villain.
Ashley Rose Ramirez/Disney
Fast forward to a girls trip for Mayci Neeley’s birthday, Whitney felt the group’s friendships haven’t been authentic. “Let’s be honest,” she told Mayci, “have we all ever been genuine, real friends? Or has there always been an agenda? Has there always been some sort of transaction needed?” Tell me if I’m wrong, but Whitney hasn’t been a true friend if she feels a transaction is needed and feels like some of these friendships don’t exist IRL, but I digress.
After the girls trip, Whitney thought it would be in her best interest to unfollow the women on social media and abruptly leave the group chat, but later expresses how nobody called and asked why she left...Unfollowing your friends and leaving the group chat feels so high school and attention seeking IMO. At this point of the show, I was questioning what I was watching, but I couldn’t turn it off.
In the series finale, Whitney made the not-so-shocking decision to not attend her best friend Mayci’s launch party, claiming she “wasn’t in the space and needed some time from the group.” Hasn’t Macyi always had Whitney’s back through everything, and now she’s not going to show up for her? Aren’t one of the #Momtok’s core values to support each other and have one another's back? Whitney I need answers!!
The Soda Obsession
Disney
Let’s move on to another revelation in the show that I can’t stop thinking about. So you may or may not have caught that in every episode, the women mention their love of soda or have a giant soda in hand. My immediate thought was "what is up with this soda obsession?" Well, Mormons do not drink alcohol or hot beverages, as they have been told by God “Hot drinks are not for the body or belly.” Therefore Mormons like to indulge and treat themselves to a soda. Which is why in Utah, you’ll find Soda shops on almost every corner.
For these women, nothing brings them more joy than a soda. And no they aren’t slamming back a Diet Coke or Dr. Pepper. They’re drinking dirty sodas, which consist of a classic soda mixed with syrups or creams.
As shown in the show, Demi Engemann has a very specific Swig order which consists of sparkling water, sugar free coconut syrup, sugar free vanilla syrup, sugar free raspberry syrup, sugar free pineapple syrup and coconut cream.
I am desperate to try her drink. Does Swig ship? Or can someone please open a location in Miami?
The Cereal Brand Heard Around The Country
Fred Hayes/Disney
During episode 3, we found out Demi Engemann confided in Whitney Leavitt during a girls trip about some intimate details regarding her sex life with husband Bret Engemann. Well, Whitney shared those details with other women in the group and the series producers. Whitney told producers, “What can I say? The fruity cereal has to do with taste,” in an interview during the episode, while smirking about it like a true villain.
Fast forward to later in the episode during Demi's Galentine’s Day celebration, Whitney thought it would be a funny prank to gift Demi a box of Fruity Pebbles and have her open the gift in front of the group (and the cameras), making this intimate detail of Demi’s marriage more public. But the prank of course, does not go the way Whitney had planned because Demi is not happy. I am so curious to know what Whitney thought Demi’s reaction would be?
And if Demi did send out texts about the intention of the evening, that was a low blow on Whitney’s end to gift her a box of Fruity Pebbles onscreen. And honestly, it's a bit hypocritical coming from Whitney, who's been preaching she wants to create a safe space with #Momtok. It’s a little sus.
What Happened in Vegas?
Fred Hayes/Disney
One of the more dramatic moments of the series happens in Vegas…of all places! The group celebrates Layla’s birthday in a very non-traditional Mormon way, at Chippendales. It's revealed Jen Affleck’s husband Zac Affleck (yes — related to Ben Affleck — first cousins once removed) has a controlling and misogynistic ick to him when he questions her character and threatens to divorce Jen if she goes to the Chippendales show. Which 1) she knew nothing about, considering the show was a surprise and 2) she didn’t even stay to see the show!
In a very authentic display of friendship and sisterhood, the women really rally around Jen, voicing their concerns, and ultimately their disgust, for her husband. (This man even talked badly about her friends and their marriages, woof.) We don’t often see acts like this on reality TV. This felt very real and raw, and we must protect Jen at all costs.
The series ended with a few unanswered questions, #1 being will #MomTok survive this? And with this show being one of Hulu’s most-watched unscripted shows, we’re waiting patiently for Hulu to announce a second season.
