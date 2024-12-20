Whitney Leavitt & Taylor Frankie Paul Say 'Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives' Season 2 Is "Better" Than The First
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives totally dominated the reality TV space in 2024 — and season 2 is will be here before you know it. The show premiered on the Hulu on September 6, and quickly became the year's most-watched unscripted season premiere. Well, MomTok watchers: drop everything (except your phones) because Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt just teased a crazy season 2 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
Here's what Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt said about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2.
Taylor Frankie Paul & Whitney Leavitt say season 2 is "better" than the first.
"With the second season, you're having conversations constantly with your peers and sitting in your interviews or confessionals where they're constantly asking you questions about yourself and about a scenario. It can be very therapeutic," Whitney Leavitt tells People.
Taylor Frankie Paul admits she has some nerves around filming season 2, considering they're not in total creative control. "It's exciting but I guess I'm always a bit nervous," she says. "We're used to making content that we can control and edit and we don't have control with this. It's nerve-wracking going into it knowing that what happens isn't exactly how the edit might make it look."
"But I do think this one is going to be just as good, if not better, than our first season," she continues. "So far, I think everything has been so fun and entertaining to experience for myself."
And one detail we'll see from both ladies in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 are their new babies! Taylor Frankie Paul had her third baby Ever on March 19, 2024, and Whitney Leavitt gave birth to her third baby Billy on October 24, 2024.
"It was a beautiful moment that you'll see more of in season 2. I'm so thankful for him," Taylor says.
And they're still getting used to their 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' fame!
Despite their cult followings on social media, both women admit they're still getting used to their fame in the TV space, and how wildly successful the first season was. Taylor says she's "at a loss for words sometimes."
"I remember thinking, 'This will do okay. It should do well, given that we all have a story that people haven't heard about, and all of us do have a following," she adds. "I didn't know the extent of how well it was going to do, so it was shocking as it happened."
And it wouldn't be a show about MomTok without some surprising DM's! "The people that are in your messages reaching out, just unexpected people that you have fangirled over, we've all fangirled over," Taylor continues. "So that was really cool to see. And sometimes I just forget that people are out there watching it. It's a nationwide thing. To this day, I still don't think I even realize it, to be honest."
Maybe season 2 will reveal who's sliding in their DM's. 👀
Have you seen all of this month's incredible December TV shows? They make for the perfect weekend watch.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!