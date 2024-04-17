The 10 Best Bachelorette Party Destinations That Aren't Nashville
Whether you're the maid of honor who's making sure the bride-to-be has a super exciting send off into this next chapter, or the bride-to-be in question who would rather take the reins of her own destiny, it's likely that you're gonna plan a bachelorette party prior to The Big Day. Amid all the wedding dress shopping and tablescape planning and talking through literally every single detail, it's important that this once-in-a-lifetime celebration with the bridal party is particularly special. And while Austin and Nashvegas are never a bad choice for a bachelorette party, sometimes you just want something a little different. With that in mind, I've rounded up 10 of the best bachelorette party destinations to pick for your favorite bride this year! Cheers, girlies!
Best Bachelorette Party Destinations In The United States
Image via AC Naples Hotel 5th Avenue
Naples, FL
There’s no better place to visit than sunny Florida and you can’t go wrong with a trip to Naples for a bachelorette party. Whether you want to relax by the beach or hit up the town, you’ll find everything in more in this city. Stay at the AC Naples Hotel 5th Avenue for easy access to the city’s unofficial main street and waterfront shopping destinations just a few steps away. For some nighttime fun, head on over to Cavo Lounge for a night full of dancing and drag shows and then late-night bites at The Hampton Social.
Image via The Equestrian Hotel
Ocala, FL
Looking for a more niche-option? Visit Ocala, Florida to be immersed in nature and wildlife of all sorts. From accommodations to attractions, nature and animal lovers will be in heaven. Horse lovers will fall head over heels for The Equestrian Hotel where they can watch horse races and enjoy a rejuvenating spa appointment. When meal time rolls around, stop by Mark’s Prime Steakhouse or Katya Vineyards for wine tasting and delicious fine dining your party will love.
Image via Paws Up Resort
Greenough, MT
A bride-to-be who can’t get enough of natural greenery will love a trip to Greenough, Montana. Start your trip at Paws Up Resort where you’ll find accommodations on a luxury ranch with glamping tents and vacation homes. Other activities in the area include trips to historical monuments like Greenough Mansion. Plus, stop by some craft distilleries including Montgomery Distillery to try hand crafted spirits and beverages.
Image via The Joule
Dallas, TX
The catchphrase “Everything’s better in Texas” not only applies to the southern culture, but also the restaurants, entertainment, and accommodations that make Dallas a must-visit destination. For bachelorette parties, not only will you find boutique hotels like The Joule filled with luxurious amenities like a spa and rooftop pools, but attractions including Party Cove for a relaxed boating experience and The Dallas Party Bike for lots of laughs, sights, and good times all around. When it comes time to eat, you’ll want to make reservations at Crown Block and Hudson House.
Image via The Ritz Carlton
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans is known for its tasty food, soulful music, and historic landmarks making it the perfect bachelorette party destination. Kick your visit off right by getting a room at The Ritz Carlton which will immerse you into the heart of the French Quarter and then head on out to the streets to find a plethora of shops, restaurants, and activities. Stop by Brigtsen’s for some classic cajun cuisine and dance the night away at The Metropolitan.
Image via Rosehill Vineyards
Long Island, NY
I know what you're thinking: the Hamptons? In this economy? Well, I'm here to let you in on a little secret — Long Island is much bigger than Montauk. TKTK Hampton Bays TKTK The Hampton Maid TKTK Greenport TKTK North Fork Vineyards like Wölffer Estate Vineyards and Rosehill Vineyards.
Image via Haley Sprankle
Miami, FL
This may seem like your typical bachelorette party destination, but Miami is honestly always a smooth move. I'd book a star at The Goodtime Hotel so you can take advantage of Strawberry Moon and all it's party glory. Content Editor Haley Sprankle went recently, and there was a literal champagne shower in the middle of the pool...definitely good vibes for the girlies! If you're looking for some delicious dining, Miami has a ton of great food, too! Komodo is a sceney restaurant for all your Hot Girl pics (and the most delicious lobster lo mein), C.Viche 105 has amazing Peruvian fair like ceviche and lomo saltado, and Bachour is perfect for brunch! And while there's no shortage of places to go out in Miami, Wynwood is a great neighborhood to hit the town.
Best Bachelorette Party Destinations Around The World
Image via Hotel Rochechouart
Paris, FRTake a trip to Paris for an international and culturally-enriching experience suitable for any bachelorette party. Aside from seeing the Eiffel Tower, you can make pit stops at The Louvre, Arc de Triomphe, and Disneyland Paris. For added convenience, stay in the heart of Paris at Hotel Rochechouart that offers picturesque views and close proximity to popular destinations. There's plenty of perfect little side cafes and sweet spots to grab a drink, but here are a few options to keep in mind!
- Visit one of the top 50 bars in the world, The Cambridge Public House, for unique cocktails and absolutely amazing pub food.
- Swap out a more typical Magic Mike/Chippendales show and swing by Crazy Horse for a fun, artistic, and sexy show! The burlesque is amazing, and the girls will love sitting in the elegant theater with a few bottles of champagne to share. For a more tame burlesque show, visit the ever-iconic Moulin Rouge.
- Book a reservation at Le Bon Georges for one of the best meals — and biggest wine selection!
Image via Atlantis
Atlantis, The Bahamas
Venture to the Bahamas to celebrate the bride-to-be at Atlantis. Choose from one of six resorts from The Cove for a more luxury stay to The Reef that’s geared more towards families. Aside from picturesque views and comfortable beds, you can engage in outdoor activities from marine adventures to crystal clear beaches for the ultimate relaxation experience. Plus, you may even be able to see some celebrities on your trip from Janet Jackson to DJ Pauly D.
Image via Meliá
Cozumel, Mexico
Mexico is always a good idea for a bachelorette party. Be sure to book your stay at Meliá Cozumel — it's an all-inclusive resort so all you have to worry about is whether you want a piña colada or a frozen margarita. From there, you've got beach days, pool soaking, spa appointments, and girly time galore. Sit back, relax, and party.
