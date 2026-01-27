Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Here's what we know about her next novel!

A "Bad Girl" Road Trip? What to Expect from Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Highly Anticipated Next Book

Three book covers by Taylor Jenkins Reid: "Carrie Soto Is Back," "Malibu Rising," and "Daisy Jones & The Six."
https://taylorjenkinsreid.com/
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryJan 27, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

BookTok’s favorite author, Taylor Jenkins Reid, is teasing her fans with an upcoming novel we can expect to hit bookshelves within the next few years. While The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo writer is still keeping most of the details under wraps (considering she’s still in the editorial phase where several changes need to be made), she has gone on to reveal a few tidbits in a recent panel that seem incredibly promising.

As a major fan of the author’s previous work, from The Seven Husbands to Daisy Jones & The Six, I already know her upcoming novel will be a work of sheer art as per usual. And it looks like this time, she’ll be exploring the dark and scandalous realms of anti-hero territory, where characters are far from saintly and admirable. In fact, in this story, they might just be the polar opposite of “role model” material. And honestly? I’m here for it.

Here’s everything we know so far about her upcoming book.

What Is Taylor Jenkins Reid’s New Novel About?

Woman with sunglasses reflects sky; "ATMOSPHERE" book cover by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

https://taylorjenkinsreid.com/

As stated, there aren’t many details about the new book just yet, but she did manage to give us a little sneak peek while speaking at the Las Vegas Book Festival just this month.

“We’re going on the road with some bad girls,” she revealed during the panel. Does this mean we’re about to strap in for a road trip novel? Perhaps another rockstar hit? I’m on the edge of my seat here, Reid! I need more details, stat!

When Will It Be Available To Purchase?

Book cover: "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" in bold text, woman in green dress.

https://taylorjenkinsreid.com/

There’s no set date yet, since the acclaimed author is still very much in the editorial phase of her writing process. Reid hasn’t even revealed a title yet and admits she has a lot of editing to do before there’s a finished book to read (a test of the fandom’s patience, that’s for sure.)

What Is the Author’s Writing Process When It Comes To Crafting A Book?

Woman in a cream sweater sitting outside with greenery in the background.

https://taylorjenkinsreid.com/

Have you ever wondered what it takes for an author to sit in front of the screen and craft an entire fictional realm with her mere fingertips? I have. And as a writer myself, I’m always looking for tips and tricks from the pros on how to do so efficiently.

According to a 2018 USA Today interview with Taylor Jenkins Reid, the author typically knows how her stories will start and end, but she has to work on the middle parts as she writes. Her first drafts can take anywhere from four to eight weeks, but Reid dedicates herself to writing a certain number of words per day. On a good day, she’s done in a few hours and has her afternoons free, but typically she’ll spend a full day crafting her stories.

As a massive fan of her thought-provoking page turners, I for one can’t wait for her upcoming book. What are your thoughts?

Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

booktoktaylor jenkins reidroad tripbooksbook recommendationsbook club books

The Latest

love me love me wattpad prime video
TV

Prime Video’s ‘Love Me Love Me’ Is the New Must-Watch for ‘Maxton Hall’ Fans

wild cherry bbc show
TV

Why ‘Wild Cherry’ Is the New Psychological Thriller ‘Big Little Lies’ Fans Have Been Waiting For

8 "Spicy" Romantic Movies To Help You Heat Up Your Evening
Homepage featured

8 "Spicy" Romantic Movies To Help You Heat Up Your Evening

Adorable Valentine’s gifts for best friends in 2026
Gifts

9 Adorable Valentine’s Gifts To Give Your BFF In 2026

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit