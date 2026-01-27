A "Bad Girl" Road Trip? What to Expect from Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Highly Anticipated Next Book

BookTok’s favorite author, Taylor Jenkins Reid, is teasing her fans with an upcoming novel we can expect to hit bookshelves within the next few years. While The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo writer is still keeping most of the details under wraps (considering she’s still in the editorial phase where several changes need to be made), she has gone on to reveal a few tidbits in a recent panel that seem incredibly promising.

As a major fan of the author’s previous work, from The Seven Husbands to Daisy Jones & The Six, I already know her upcoming novel will be a work of sheer art as per usual. And it looks like this time, she’ll be exploring the dark and scandalous realms of anti-hero territory, where characters are far from saintly and admirable. In fact, in this story, they might just be the polar opposite of “role model” material. And honestly? I’m here for it.

Here’s everything we know so far about her upcoming book.

What Is Taylor Jenkins Reid’s New Novel About? https://taylorjenkinsreid.com/ As stated, there aren’t many details about the new book just yet, but she did manage to give us a little sneak peek while speaking at the Las Vegas Book Festival just this month. “We’re going on the road with some bad girls,” she revealed during the panel. Does this mean we’re about to strap in for a road trip novel? Perhaps another rockstar hit? I’m on the edge of my seat here, Reid! I need more details, stat!

When Will It Be Available To Purchase? https://taylorjenkinsreid.com/ There’s no set date yet, since the acclaimed author is still very much in the editorial phase of her writing process. Reid hasn’t even revealed a title yet and admits she has a lot of editing to do before there’s a finished book to read (a test of the fandom’s patience, that’s for sure.)

What Is the Author’s Writing Process When It Comes To Crafting A Book? https://taylorjenkinsreid.com/ Have you ever wondered what it takes for an author to sit in front of the screen and craft an entire fictional realm with her mere fingertips? I have. And as a writer myself, I’m always looking for tips and tricks from the pros on how to do so efficiently. According to a 2018 USA Today interview with Taylor Jenkins Reid, the author typically knows how her stories will start and end, but she has to work on the middle parts as she writes. Her first drafts can take anywhere from four to eight weeks, but Reid dedicates herself to writing a certain number of words per day. On a good day, she’s done in a few hours and has her afternoons free, but typically she’ll spend a full day crafting her stories. As a massive fan of her thought-provoking page turners, I for one can’t wait for her upcoming book. What are your thoughts?

